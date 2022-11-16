Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Wilson Hopes To Be The County’s Next Coroner
Tracy Wilson started in the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office 17 years ago. Now, she’s seeking to fill the position of county coroner in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus as Tony Ciriello resigned from the elected position effective Dec. 31 after voters chose him to serve on the County Council.
Times-Union Newspaper
Puckett Seeking County Treasurer Job
For over two decades, Michelle Puckett has been a familiar face in the Kosciusko County Auditor’s Office. With her term limit up Dec. 31 as county auditor and fellow Republican Rhonda Helser moving from treasurer to auditor, Puckett has filed to run for the treasurer position in the Dec. 1 caucus. Helser resigned as treasurer effective Dec. 31 after winning the 2022 election for auditor as a person can not hold two elected offices simultaneously.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
Times-Union Newspaper
Huffer To Seek County Coroner Job
Plain Township Trustee Tyler Huffer announced Tuesday he will be seeking the county coroner position. He filed his declaration of candidacy with Kosciusko Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run...
Times-Union Newspaper
Survey Part Of County Parks Board’s Master Plan Process
Work on the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan continued during the Parks Board meeting Thursday with the need for public input emphasized. Donny Ritsema, senior community development planner with Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG), discussed the plans for upcoming engagement opportunities with the public. A couple weeks ago, he said, MACOG sent out an email to members of the master plan steering committee, as well as the Parks Board, that they were wanting to do a public input survey.
Times-Union Newspaper
Election Board Counts Provisional Ballots For General Election
Kosciusko County Election Board counted absentee ballots with issues and provisional ballots for the Nov. 8 general election during a meeting Friday. A provisional ballot is given to voters when there is a question about the voter's qualification to vote in the precinct, which is not resolved by a fail-safe procedure and the voter believes he/she is qualified to vote in the precinct or the voter has been challenged as not qualified to vote in his/her precinct, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office website.
Times-Union Newspaper
Bid Issues Delay Lincoln Neighborhood Sidewalk Project
The Lincoln neighborhood sidewalk project will go out to bid for a third time in January after issues with the previous two. City Planner Justin Taylor presented a contract amendment with The Troyer Group for $8,250 to the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety Friday for additional work undertaken by the project engineer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:56 a.m. Thursday - Corey Allen Bruson, 41, of 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 11:53 a.m. Thursday - Jaime...
Times-Union Newspaper
Duncan Steps Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, his last with the Council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current Council vice president, is required to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born in Warsaw on Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie May Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 8800 block East CR 350N, Pierceton. James R. Shock reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3700 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Officers investigated a civil...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor Addresses Response To Semi-Bus Crash
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer is proud of the way the community came together when a semi hit an Illinois school bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 12, injuring 20 people. “(There was) a very unfortunate, horrible incident in the community last...
Times-Union Newspaper
T. Valley School Board To Approve Donations Monday
AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley School Board will be asked to approve several different grants Monday. Superintendent Blaine Conley said someone from each of Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation buildings received a grant. He also said every little bit counts. “We’re really proud of the work the teachers have done being...
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Bans Farm Animals in Town
CLAYPOOL - At Tuesday night's meeting, the Claypool Town Council voted 2-1 to ban farm animals, including chickens, within town limits. Prior to this decision, there was no active ordinance regarding farm animals. In-town residents with chickens on their properties will have 60 days to remove them. In new business,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Change Lives With CASA
Warsaw Area Career (WACC) students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County Community Foundation Celebrates Accomplishments
The Kosciusko County Community Foundation looked back at the 2021-22 fiscal year during the annual celebration on Wednesday. From July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, the Community Foundation noted these accomplishments:. • Due to the generosity of local donors, the Foundation awarded $3.9 million in charitable grants. • Nearly...
Times-Union Newspaper
Etna Green Council Sets Public Hearing On Residential TIF District
ETNA GREEN – Etna Green Town Council set a public hearing for the residential tax increment finance (TIF) district the town is working on creating. The public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Etna Green Town Hall to answer any questions or concerns residents have in regards to the residential TIF.
max983.net
Food Bank of Northern Indiana to Hold Mobile Turkey Distribution
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold a mobile turkey distribution in Marshall County Monday, November 21. The distribution events will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 430 Academy Road in Culver from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, and the Plymouth Parks pool parking lot at 1500 Grand Avenue in Plymouth from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw FFA Competes In Area 10 Crops, Forestry And Entomology Competitions
Warsaw FFA recently competed in the Indiana 4-H/FFA Area 10 Career Development Events (CDEs) for the FFA Crops Judging CDE, FFA Forestry Judging CDE and FFA Entomology Judging CDE. Students that participated in the Crops Judging CDE had to identify seeds and plants from crops and weeds, identify plant diseases...
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael Kent Keith
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
