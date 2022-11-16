Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Daniel P. Tittle
SYRACUSE – Daniel P. Tittle, of Syracuse, passed away surrounded by his family at Avalon Village in Ligonier on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the age of 76. Born in Gary, on July 19, 1946, he was one of the sons of Walter and Neva Tittle. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Portage High School. During the summers, he attended Culver Military Academy where he earned the privilege of being named captain of the 54-foot square rigger Fowler sailing vessel. He went on to Purdue University to further his education by receiving an Associate’s in Applied Science, in Aviation Flight Technology and later Bachelor of Science in the Professional Pilot School. Later, he received a master’s degree from Purdue in Industrial Design. On May 4, 1968, in West Lafayette, he married Katherine Marschke and together they raised their son, David.
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael ‘Mike’ Kent Keith
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen Moser and Lee Thomas Keith. Mike’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
Charles Darrell ‘Charlie’ Carpenter
NORTH MANCHESTER – Charles Darrell “Charlie” Carpenter, 82, Pierceton, died Nov. 15, 2022. He was born Jan. 23, 1940, in Menifee County, Ky., to Elbert and Elizabeth Griggs Carpenter. Family and friends may call Friday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 250...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Stifles Concord For First Northern Lakes Victory
It took five tries for last year’s Wawasee girls basketball team to win its first Northern Lakes Conference game of the season. The Warriors began this year’s conference campaign on a high note by defeating Concord 48-36 to improve to 4-2 and start NLC play at 1-0. In front of a packed student section ready to cheer the Warriors towards victory, the home team got off to a lightning quick start. Wawasee started the game with suffocating defense, allowing the Minutemen just one shot per possession with some tough rebounding to go along with it. After securing the ball, all five Warriors zipped down the court to create some instant offense. Wawasee would rinse and repeat in order to jump out to a 6-0 lead.
Times-Union Newspaper
Young Tigers, Hire Park BMX Seeing Growth
Young Tigers Football & Cheerleading and Hire Park BMX are two big pieces of the Warsaw Parks System. Tuesday, representatives of both organizations talked to the Warsaw Parks Board about what they do and offer. “Record numbers this year and it’s a real exciting thing to see,” Dave McCool, Young...
Times-Union Newspaper
Big Night From Viers, Defense, Puts Triton On Top Over Plymouth
Looking to bounce back after the team’s first loss of the season to South Central last Friday, the Triton Trojans used great defense and fantastic games from junior center Addyson Viers and senior guard Kinsey Atkins to pull away from the Plymouth Lady Pilgrims early and stay on top for a 51-36 victory at the Trojan Trench Thursday night. Triton is now 4-1 this winter.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jefferson STEM Elementary School And TCU Make Science Happen
On Nov. 10, second-grade students from Jefferson STEM Elementary School visited Science Central in Fort Wayne. While there, students experienced science firsthand while learning about space, states of matter, solar energy and more, according to a news release Warsaw Community Schools. WCS thanks Teachers Credit Union (TCU) for their donation....
Times-Union Newspaper
Wilson Hopes To Be The County’s Next Coroner
Tracy Wilson started in the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office 17 years ago. Now, she’s seeking to fill the position of county coroner in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus as Tony Ciriello resigned from the elected position effective Dec. 31 after voters chose him to serve on the County Council.
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester University Waives Enrollment Deposit For Fall 2023
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University is waiving the enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduate students this fall. "We're waiving deposits for many of the same reasons we waived it during the pandemic, all related to families' financial concerns. These days, it is inflation and the state of the economy," said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president for enrollment. "We listen to prospective students and their families, and it is clear that waiving the deposit will be helpful to many."
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw FFA Competes In Area 10 Crops, Forestry And Entomology Competitions
Warsaw FFA recently competed in the Indiana 4-H/FFA Area 10 Career Development Events (CDEs) for the FFA Crops Judging CDE, FFA Forestry Judging CDE and FFA Entomology Judging CDE. Students that participated in the Crops Judging CDE had to identify seeds and plants from crops and weeds, identify plant diseases...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lancer Men Fall In NAIA Tourney Opener, Women Advance
WINONA LAKE - The historic season for Grace’s men’s soccer team came to an end via a 3-1 loss to Lindsey Wilsion in the first round of the NAIA tournament. The Lancers finish the season with a record of 11-3-6. They set the program for longest unbeaten streak to start a season (13 games) and were ranked in the top for multiple weeks, including the highest rank in school history.
Times-Union Newspaper
Bid Issues Delay Lincoln Neighborhood Sidewalk Project
The Lincoln neighborhood sidewalk project will go out to bid for a third time in January after issues with the previous two. City Planner Justin Taylor presented a contract amendment with The Troyer Group for $8,250 to the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety Friday for additional work undertaken by the project engineer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lancers Basketball Teams Make History In NAIA Poll
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s men’s basketball team rocketed up the latest NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, released on Wednesday. The Lancers jumped to No. 3 in Wednesday’s poll after a fast 6-0 start to the season. The poll makes history for Grace. It’s the highest Grace...
Times-Union Newspaper
Santa’s Reindeer Delivery
Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warsaw Community Public Library for a frozen winter wonderland on Dec. 3. Children will enjoy crafts, writing letters to Santa, stories, snacks and a live reindeer arrives at noon to deliver those special letters to the North Pole. Elsa, Anna and Olaf will also be visiting and available for photos! .
Times-Union Newspaper
Winter Contingency And Cold Weather Warming Center
The Winter Contingency Plan & Cold Weather Warming Center has been developed to provide relief to the homeless of Kosciusko County when inclement weather occurs. It is to be implemented when weather conditions are triggered as outlined below. This plan is intended to serve as a guide to prevent homeless individuals from serious harm or death during the winter season each year.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
Times-Union Newspaper
T. Valley School Board To Approve Donations Monday
AKRON – Tippecanoe Valley School Board will be asked to approve several different grants Monday. Superintendent Blaine Conley said someone from each of Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation buildings received a grant. He also said every little bit counts. “We’re really proud of the work the teachers have done being...
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester Launches Esports Mgt. Biz Minor
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University announced today the Arthur L. Gilbert College of Business is launching an esports management minor. The announcement came during the Spartan Smash 2022 invitational for high school Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players. At least 200 high school players were expected at the North Manchester campus, according to a news release from Manchester University.
Times-Union Newspaper
DreamOn Tells The Stories Of Its Clients Through Video
DreamOn Studios aims to share "stories that move," according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. "We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action," he said Thursday. "Everyone has a story, so getting to share those." The Kosciusko Chamber of...
