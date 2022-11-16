ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Feed the Needy needs volunteers to help deliver

Feed the Needy is gearing up to deliver 1,500 meals on Thanksgiving Day — and they could use your help. Law enforcement agencies in Harrison County are spearheading the effort — taking donations and signing up people to receive the meals that are boxed up and delivered Thanksgiving morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Ingalls Shipbuilding honors apprentices for National Apprenticeship Week

This week marks the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week. The City of Pascagoula and Ingalls Shipbuilding are showing how much they appreciate their apprentices. Apprenticeship Week is a time to celebrate those men and women in training to become full time workers at certain organizations. While this is a national...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

The Distinguished Gentlemen Society give back to the community

The Distinguished Gentlemen Society at North Gulfport Elementary and Middle School did their part of help out the less fortunate during the holiday season. The Distinguished Gentlemen Society is a school club that tries to teach young men how to be the best version of themselves through service. The original...
GULFPORT, MS
The Associated Press

Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Project underway to expand development in D’Iberville

A major roadway has been undergoing construction to help expand development in D’Iberville. The project is the third of five phases that’s being made to tie in Popps Ferry Road from D’Iberville Boulevard — widening the road all the way to Biloxi city limits. The master...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Grand opening for Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse on Courthouse Road

A Pass Christian favorite is also sharing the love to the City of Gulfport. Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse is celebrating their grand opening in Gulfport. The store was filled with book lovers and coffee enthusiasts. The store includes coffee, breakfast, lunch, and books! Co-Owner Scott Naugle says they wanted to...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast

South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula native wins William Faulkner Literary award

NEW ALBANY, Mississippi -- The William Faulkner Literary Committee has selected Pascagoula native Martin Hegwood as the 2022 winner of the Novel Category for his manuscript titled Memphis. Hegwood’s selection was announced at the 25th annual William Faulkner Literary Luncheon, an event held each September in New Albany, where Faulkner...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Phase two Façade Grant announced for Downtown Wiggins

Stone County Economic Development has partnered with Mississippi Power to announce phase two of the Façade Grant for Downtown Wiggins. The purpose of the program is to offer financial assistance to downtown businesses working to make aesthetic upgrades to their exterior business sites. For this second phase, eight businesses...
WIGGINS, MS
wxxv25.com

Walmart in Gulfport celebrates new remodeling

The Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport celebrated their newly remodeled store today with a ribbon cutting. The remodeled store has improvements that include a 5,000 square foot expansion and several modifications to enhance the customer’s shopping experience. Throughout the store, customers will see more products and new brands hitting the...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Second Liners host annual Thanksgiving dinner

Every year, the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for the East Biloxi unit of the Boys and Girls Club. The Second Liners gave the money to sponsor the meal and they had it catered by Ms. Audrey’s. Turkey, dressing, and of course the child favorite...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Upper Elementary hosted Fall Festival

The first Fall Festival at Biloxi Upper Elementary School was a huge success. Both gyms filled with family friendly activities put together by the school’s PTA and local businesses. Kids stood in line for face painting, a cake walk, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, balloon darts, bounce houses, and more. The money...

