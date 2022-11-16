Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Feed the Needy needs volunteers to help deliver
Feed the Needy is gearing up to deliver 1,500 meals on Thanksgiving Day — and they could use your help. Law enforcement agencies in Harrison County are spearheading the effort — taking donations and signing up people to receive the meals that are boxed up and delivered Thanksgiving morning.
wxxv25.com
Hard Rock and Back Bay Mission team up for 16th annual Hunger Homeless Meal
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino teamed up with Back Bay Mission for the 16th annual Hunger Homeless Meal for Thanksgiving. Anyone who was hungry in the community was offered a buffet style lunch with turkey, multiple sides, and desserts, prepared by volunteers at the casino. This is the first time...
wxxv25.com
Ms. Audrey’s annual Thanksgiving Community Meal
Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen and Catering is giving out free Thanksgiving meals to the Gulfport community. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the annual Evening of Gratitude food drive-thru.
wxxv25.com
Ingalls Shipbuilding honors apprentices for National Apprenticeship Week
This week marks the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week. The City of Pascagoula and Ingalls Shipbuilding are showing how much they appreciate their apprentices. Apprenticeship Week is a time to celebrate those men and women in training to become full time workers at certain organizations. While this is a national...
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving approaching next week, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. On Wednesday, the nonprofit teamed up with Jackson County groups to provide two drive-through giveaways in Moss Point. Traffic was...
wxxv25.com
The Distinguished Gentlemen Society give back to the community
The Distinguished Gentlemen Society at North Gulfport Elementary and Middle School did their part of help out the less fortunate during the holiday season. The Distinguished Gentlemen Society is a school club that tries to teach young men how to be the best version of themselves through service. The original...
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
wxxv25.com
Project underway to expand development in D’Iberville
A major roadway has been undergoing construction to help expand development in D’Iberville. The project is the third of five phases that’s being made to tie in Popps Ferry Road from D’Iberville Boulevard — widening the road all the way to Biloxi city limits. The master...
wxxv25.com
Grand opening for Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse on Courthouse Road
A Pass Christian favorite is also sharing the love to the City of Gulfport. Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse is celebrating their grand opening in Gulfport. The store was filled with book lovers and coffee enthusiasts. The store includes coffee, breakfast, lunch, and books! Co-Owner Scott Naugle says they wanted to...
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
NOLA.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WLOX
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
Mississippi Press
Pascagoula native wins William Faulkner Literary award
NEW ALBANY, Mississippi -- The William Faulkner Literary Committee has selected Pascagoula native Martin Hegwood as the 2022 winner of the Novel Category for his manuscript titled Memphis. Hegwood’s selection was announced at the 25th annual William Faulkner Literary Luncheon, an event held each September in New Albany, where Faulkner...
wxxv25.com
Phase two Façade Grant announced for Downtown Wiggins
Stone County Economic Development has partnered with Mississippi Power to announce phase two of the Façade Grant for Downtown Wiggins. The purpose of the program is to offer financial assistance to downtown businesses working to make aesthetic upgrades to their exterior business sites. For this second phase, eight businesses...
wxxv25.com
Walmart in Gulfport celebrates new remodeling
The Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport celebrated their newly remodeled store today with a ribbon cutting. The remodeled store has improvements that include a 5,000 square foot expansion and several modifications to enhance the customer’s shopping experience. Throughout the store, customers will see more products and new brands hitting the...
wxxv25.com
Second Liners host annual Thanksgiving dinner
Every year, the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for the East Biloxi unit of the Boys and Girls Club. The Second Liners gave the money to sponsor the meal and they had it catered by Ms. Audrey’s. Turkey, dressing, and of course the child favorite...
Trial in George County Schools discrimination lawsuit set for November 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A tentative jury trial date has been set for a federal lawsuit against the George County School District filed by its former superintendent. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended […]
WLOX
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Upper Elementary hosted Fall Festival
The first Fall Festival at Biloxi Upper Elementary School was a huge success. Both gyms filled with family friendly activities put together by the school’s PTA and local businesses. Kids stood in line for face painting, a cake walk, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, balloon darts, bounce houses, and more. The money...
