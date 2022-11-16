Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
York County grand jury finds no wrongdoing by sheriff's deputies in chase, crash that killed 2
YORK — A York County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by the York County Sheriff's Department in the death of two men after one of them stole a sheriff's cruiser, drove it into a train and killed the other man, who was waiting at the train tracks. By...
doniphanherald.com
Judge rejects Omaha man's accidental-hit defense in meth-fueled killing of his girlfriend
Perhaps it was the methamphetamine. Perhaps it was the volatility of the relationship. Perhaps it was the increasingly abusive behavior of the defendant. One of those reasons, or a combination of all of them, led Brandon Boone to embark on a mission to find his girlfriend, Jamie Nau, on Aug. 22, 2021.
doniphanherald.com
La Vista attorney charged with forgery, identity theft
A La Vista attorney who served as an alternate public defender in Cass County has been charged with three felonies, including forgery and identity theft. James A. Owen, 33, is charged in Sarpy County with identity theft, second-degree forgery and theft by deception. Each of the charges allegedly resulted in fraudulent payments between $1,500 and $5,000 to Owen.
doniphanherald.com
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets in Omaha. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said.
doniphanherald.com
Peru State art exhibit offers view of 1950s Nebraska through lens of sheriff's deputy
Long before he was a business instructor at Peru State College, Max Kathol was known for other things across Southeast Nebraska. He'd grown up behind the counter of his parents' jewelry shop in Plattsmouth, where he was born and raised, and went on to flip and preserve modern and historic houses, serve in economic development roles in three Nebraska cities and, along the way, he developed a reputation as "a seller of all items," he says.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha group poised for role in helping asylum-seekers crowding southern U.S. border
OMAHA — A team of Omahans is preparing to offer temporary refuge to a busload of asylum-seeking migrants crossing the Texas border at a rate that has overwhelmed shelters and has had some sleeping on the streets. Calling it a humanitarian outreach, the local volunteers have formed a nonprofit...
doniphanherald.com
Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha
A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha. Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80.
doniphanherald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
doniphanherald.com
He's on the clock: Omaha man makes all kinds of timepieces for miniatures houses
OMAHA -- Omahan Ron Chase keeps the miniature world ticking. Every home, no matter the size, needs a clock, he says, and he makes all kinds for doll houses. A registered nurse, who works for the State of Nebraska inspecting nursing homes, he builds his tiny timepieces in a workroom in the basement of his home on the weekends.
