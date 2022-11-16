ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

LoneStar 92

Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team

Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
wxxv25.com

Red Rebelette signs with Baptist State

The Harrison Central Softball program concluding it’s fall signing period with its third of three ceremonies this month. Rounding out the bunch is senior standout Jayla Ladner who’s letting the ink dry with Bishop State Community College in Mobile. Ladner can play both corner infield spots but lives...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

South Mississippi athletes set to play in prestigious bowl game

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Gautier High School quarterback Kaden Irving and Picayune High School running back Dante Dowdell received their United States Army All-American jerseys and will play in the prestigious bowl game in January. “I was very shocked because I get overlooked a lot,” Irving said. “I was very,...
GAUTIER, MS
ourmshome.com

Gulfport and Pascagoula split games

Basketball season is slowly but steadily reaching a full-court press in the “Southern Six” as we tip off our prep hoops coverage at 228sports.com presented by ourmshome.com this week. Pascagoula traveled to Gulfport in a big Class 6A early season match-up Tuesday night. The Admirals defeated the Panthers...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Shark Tank company Hidrent launches in Gulfport

Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money. D’Iberville High School celebrates receiving top 10 academic rating in state. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Thursday served as an “A” rating kind of day at D’Iberville High School, as Warrior Nation...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Molina Healthcare hosts community baby shower in Biloxi

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi headed down to the Coast today to host a community baby shower. New and expecting mothers gathered at the Hospitality Resort Center at MGCCC where Molina held a convention filled with guest speakers, prizes, food, and more. The guest speakers spoke on a variety of topics...
BILOXI, MS
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
HOUSTON, TX
wxxv25.com

Centennial Plaza in Gulfport hosting Inaugural Gumbo Festival

The inaugural Gumbo Fest is set to take place this Saturday at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport where families can look forward to art vendors, kid activities, food truck, and lots of gumbo. The festival will feature live entertainment with Grammy winner Cedric Burnside as the headliner, Amanda Shaw, Blackwater Brass,...
GULFPORT, MS
houstonfoodfinder.com

Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More

If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
HOUSTON, TX
wxxv25.com

Grand opening for Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse on Courthouse Road

A Pass Christian favorite is also sharing the love to the City of Gulfport. Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse is celebrating their grand opening in Gulfport. The store was filled with book lovers and coffee enthusiasts. The store includes coffee, breakfast, lunch, and books! Co-Owner Scott Naugle says they wanted to...
GULFPORT, MS

