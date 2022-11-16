PREP BOYS BASKETBALL:

ENGLEWOOD – With only two returning players from last year’s team, it may take a while for this year’s Lemon Bay boys basketball squad to find the right combination.

So even though the Manta Rays dropped a 59-48 decision to Booker on the second night of the Lemon Bay Preseason Tip-Off, coach Sean Huber found some bright spots before next week’s regular season opener.

“That’s why we play preseason games,” Huber said. “We only have two guys who have played varsity basketball for us. It’s going to take some time to get these guys all on the same page. There’s a lot of things I like and there’s a lot of things I don’t like, but interview another coach at this time of year that doesn’t tell you the exact same thing.”

Preseason jitters seemed to affect both teams as the Tornadoes’ swarming defense led to many steals and fast breaks at the beginning of the game. Still, Booker was unable to capitalize and led only 11-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Elias Gambrell, Mayson Roberts and Cooper Benedict sparked a second quarter flurry for Lemon Bay that saw the Mantas take an 18-14 lead with five minutes to go in the period. However, Booker came back to tie the score at 20-20 with three minutes before halftime and went in front 27-24 at the break.

The Tornadoes started the third quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 10-point lead and kept the Mantas at bay for most of the second half. A 6-0 Mantas run at the start of the fourth quarter closed the gap to 43-36, but that was as close as Lemon Bay would get.

Benedict and Lucas Newcomb paced the Mantas with 10 points each. Booker’s Jovan Palavara led all scorers with 19.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve got two full games and everything on tape and we’ll watch a lot of film and try to get better for next week,” Huber said.

Lemon Bay dropped its first game to Imagine School in overtime Monday night to finish 0-2 in the Tip-Off.

“They’re good teams and we’ve got a lot of new guys and we’ve got to figure out ways to put the best guys together and go from there,” Huber said. “Gambrell didn’t play with a lot of confidence yesterday, but he did today. He was a bright spot today as a freshman. I was really happy for him.”

Other local teams fared better at the event, as North Port, Venice and Port Charlotte all finished 2-0. The Bobcats defeated Imagine, 77-58, on Tuesday night behind 46 points by Eli Lubsey. The Indians easily got by Out-of-Door Academy, 77-37. Keegan Burroughs led the way with 26 points, Griffin Moricz had 14 and Kade Slaton chipped in 13. The Pirates beat IMG Silver 43-32 as Bode Stewart scored 13 points and Jah Chin added 11.

Stiwich in contention at 2A golf

Lemon Bay’s standout freshman golfer Sophia Stiwich fired an even-par 71 on the first day of the Class 2A state championship Tuesday, good for second place.

The 36-hole tournament at the Mission Inn Resort’s Las Colinas Course near Orlando continues today.

As a team, the Mantas enter Day 2 in 13th place with a score of 371. Rachel Gills (97), Haley Hall (99) and Madison Hanson (104) rounded out the day’s scoring.