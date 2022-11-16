Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rapper arrested on attempted murder charges
A Los Angeles-based rapper was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this week for a shooting that occurred near Town Square last month. Metro Police says that 25-year-old Johnathan Porter was arrested on Monday.
Man charged with plowing into group of law enforcement recruits released due to lack of evidence, authorities say
The driver who plowed into dozens of law enforcement recruits Wednesday did it on purpose, investigators said, but was later released due to what authorities called a lack of evidence, CBS Los Angeles reports. "They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said...
LAPD detective arrested for allegedly attempting to buy silencer
A gang and narcotics detective with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attempting to buy a silencer. The attempted purchase allegedly happened in April 2021.
22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing $18 million in goods
The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers. In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of...
Woman found dead in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Man accused of driving into group of law enforcement recruits charged with attempted murder
The man accused of driving into a group of law enforcement recruits as they were training on Wednesday has been charged with attempted murder on peace officers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said. Other charges are pending. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested at 3:15 p.m. local time Wednesday. He...
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday.
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground level
Witness image - includes added illustrations.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing light the size of a basketball rise up from the ground level and shoot straight up into the sky at about 3 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
Multistate murder suspect and girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert, another man and woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A couple was recently found dead in the Arizona desert, and another man and woman were taken into custody following a search for a murder suspect that spanned Arizona and Nevada. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a murder occurred in...
