Las Vegas, NV

CBS LA

22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing $18 million in goods

The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers. In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of...
foxla.com

Woman found dead in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
COMPTON, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?

Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
LOS ANGELES, CA

