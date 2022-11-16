Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Denise Richards went to work after being shot at on Monday
Wild Things and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were the targets of a shooting on Monday in Los Angeles. The reason for the outburst of violence is unclear, with outlets citing both road rage and attempted carjacking. TMZ was the first to...
Jay Leno suffers serious burns in Los Angeles fire
Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in […]
Everything we know about LA car crash that injured 25 police recruits
At least 25 police recruits have been injured after a group of trainees was struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier. Here is everything we know so far. Who is the suspect?Authorities confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was “arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on peace officers in connection with Wednesday’s crash.” The sheriff’s department told the outlet that bail was set at $2mn.Gutierrez reportedly did not smell of alcohol, but was given a breathalyzer test and...
L.A. rapper Blueface arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Las Vegas
The rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with an Oct. 8 shooting, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
6 people hospitalized after driver rams through carnival barricade in South LA
At least six people were injured Saturday night after a driver drove through a barricade and into a crowd people at a street carnival in South Los Angeles. The crash took place near the 3830 block of Trinity Street. Authorities said that this was not a terrorist or targeted incident. CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen has learned that police attempted to pull over the suspect for a traffic stop. The suspect did not want to stop and eventually plowed through a barricade. The man then hit cars on the street and the six people, who fortunately only suffered minor injuries.The suspect then fled the scene and is still on the loose, though LAPD has detained a person of interest. While it's unclear the condition of the victims, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported that at least six people were injured by the crash. The victims are described to be in the age of 15 to 40-years-old. All six were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LAFD.The driver of the vehicle, a white SUV, is described as a male.
Rod Stewart's 42-Year-Old Son Sean Rushed To Hospital After Being Hit By Truck At Red Light
Rod Stewart’s son was rushed to the hospital after a truck reportedly hit him while he was stopped at a red light, RadarOnline.com has learned.The scary incident happened on Monday, resulting in Sean Stewart, 42, being immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.According to Sean’s Instagram, he was forced to wear a face mask and a neck brace as a result of the accident.“I got hit by a truck at a red light,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself on his Instagram Story. “Hard out here on these streets.”Sean has not yet shared any further details regarding where the accident...
Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive
Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?
In 2003, Laroya Nate Bray was a 15-year-old tenth-grader. Laroya attended Crenshaw High School but was getting ready to transfer to Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California. Those close to Laroya describe her as being shy around strangers, but an otherwise outspoken person, the Charley Project reports.
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Where Is Shelly Miscavige? Leah Remini Has Some Wild New Information
When it comes to exposing Scientology for what it really is, actress Leah Remini continues to put in the work. For nearly a decade since escaping Scientology, she has tirelessly spoken out against the atrocities committed by the so-called religion using as many mediums as possible. Her crusade against Scientology...
Shark Pushes California Woman Out Of Water: 'I Saw It Clamp On My Leg'
She was resting in the water during a morning swim.
L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic
A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people
Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
'Traumatized' Homeowner Sues Anne Heche's Estate For $2 Million After Late Actress' Fatal Car Crash Wrecked Her Home
Anne Heche's estate has been sued for $2 million by the woman whose home the late actress fatally crashed into and ignited into flames.On Wednesday, November 9, Lynn Mishele filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles with claims the 53-year-old nearly killed her, her two dogs and her tortoise in the last waking moments before Heche's tragic death.On Friday, August 5, the Six Days, Seven Nights star “barreled through the front of [Mishele's] house and deep into its interior” before the car came “to a halt just feet away” from Mishele and her pets, according to court documents obtained by a...
Catalytic Converter Thieves Hit With Paintballs
Catalytic converter theft is out of control is so many areas and people are just sick of it. After all, a new cat can set you back several hundred dollars, which is why these punks steal them using a Sawzall. We personally think they should have to pay for making people suffer all because they just want a quick buck, so it made us laugh to see some people take action and hit a couple of catalytic converter thieves with a barrage of paintballs.
Leslie Jordan Dead At 67: ‘Will & Grace’ Star Dies In Car Crash After Reported Medical Emergency
Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 on Oct. 24, his rep confirmed. The actor reportedly crashed his car into a building after appearing to suffer a medical emergency. In a statement to HollywoodLife, an LAPD spokesperson declined to confirm the victim, but did provide some details. “Today around 9:30am a vehicle collided into a wall in the area of Cahuenga Blvd & Romaine St,” the statement read. “A male adult was pronounced deceased at scene. We are currently not releasing the identity of the decedent.” However, HollywoodLife also obtained the coroner’s report late Monday, which identified the decedent as Leslie Jordan, a “resident of Los Angeles,” while noting that a “cause and manner of death is pending,” along with an examination. “He was pronounced dead at the scene on 10/24/22 at 09:38 hours on Cahuenga Boulevard, south of Romaine Street, in Los Angeles,” the report read.
Jay Leno SEEN For First Time Getting Treatment For Serious Injuries At LA Burn Center After Car Fire
Jay Leno was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen the comedian since he fell victim to a car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longtime vehicle enthusiast was using the chamber to address specific concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. Over the weekend, Leno, 72, was working on one of the many vintage cars he owns, when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. The reaction caused a fire, which gravely injured the TV host. In the video clip...
Tow truck driver shot, killed on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 49-year-old tow truck driver was caught in the crossfire and killed Sunday night in an industrial zone on the Near West Side.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the tow truck driver was caught between two shooters in cars who were shooting at each other. The driver went on to crash on Fulton Street near Damen Avenue.Pieces of a bus stop bench, and of the tow truck that crashed into it remained at the scene up against the side of a brick building Monday. The man was shot in the armpit when he was caught in the crossfire...
Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire
Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
