Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton’s turbo quick rise has Alabama prioritizing him
Jaren Hamilton has seen his recruiting stock rise just as fast as he gets a step on defenders off his release at the line of scrimmage. Hamilton now garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he has a top seven, which includes Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC and West Virginia. His senior season has been filled with big plays down the field during his first year playing at Buchholz High School. Hamilton’s combination of athleticism and size has some of the best programs after him, but his speed is what has garnered the nickname, “Turbo”
tdalabamamag.com
SEC Network to be onsite for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn
ESPN’s SEC Network will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for the Iron Bowl. The network will have Marty & McGee and the SEC Nation crew on hand for the matchup. Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to battle each other at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide earned a 24-22 overtime victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star RB Daniel Hill announces top schools
Daniel Hill announced his first top schools’ list Friday via Twitter. Hill attends Meridian High School in Meridian, Mississippi. He garners a four-star rating and is considered one of the top running backs in the 2024 recruiting class. The Mississippi product has Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M in his top ten.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama want to reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football
Alabama showed physicality in the second half for its victory over Mississippi. After watching his team play for each other last week, Nick Saban had one message in Wednesday’s presser. He and the Crimson Tide want to reestablish the identity of Alabama football. The program was built on toughness, excellence, commitment, pride, discipline, effort, and relentless competitors. Alabama has not played this way for a few years now, especially this season.
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances
Alabama football’s current chances to make the College Football Playoff are low, but the Crimson Tide still have better chances than LSU, USC and Utah with two games remaining, according to ESPN. The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ahead of their matchup with Austin Peay this weekend, and they are...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban updates Alabama’s freshmen wide receivers, including Aaron Anderson
Alabama football signed five wide receivers in its 2022 recruiting class. Crimson Tide fans have seen Kobe Prentice and Isaiah Bond make big-time plays. Kendrick Law, who has recovered from a torn hamstring, stepped up against Mississippi last week. Shazz Preston, a four-star from Louisiana, has seen some action but continues to make progress. The Tide has also turned running back Emmanuel Henderson into a receiver. Coach Saban said in Wednesday’s presser that Henderson knows what he is doing at the position now and is ‘blossoming’ on special teams.
pelhamplus.com
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!
There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
tdalabamamag.com
Bo Scarbrough reminds Nick Saban, Alabama players of the Crimson Tide’s standard
Sometimes, it takes a former player to remind one of what greatness looks like to turn something around. Bo Scarbrough won two College Football Playoff National Championships (2015 and 2017) at the University of Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. He was one of the most physcial running backs of the Saban era, and he understood the culture of relentless toughness. Scarbrough has been very vocal about his disappointment with this year’s Alabama team. He spoke to the players on Thursday, and Saban talked about the impact Scarbrough’s words had on him and the team during his radio show.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban feels Pete Golding has done a ‘good job’ this season
Nick Saban feels Pete Golding has done a good job with Alabama’s defense this season. Golding was hired as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2019. He was the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator when Alabama won the 2020 National Championship. Golding was recently named a semi-finalist for the Broyles award, which goes to the top assistant coach in college football.
What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries
Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama top 4-Star LB target Arion Carter de-commit from Memphis
Arion Carter announced his de-commitment from Memphis Wednesday via Twitter. Carter attends Smyrna High School in Tennessee, and he is rated as a four-star linebacker. The Crimson Tide offered him earlier this season after he put together some impressive performances to start his senior season. He told Touchdown Alabama he felt the culture in Tuscaloosa was different after visiting Alabama.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire out with wrist injury per Nick Saban
Alabama fans were excited when the Crimson Tide got Kendrick Blackshire in the 2021 class from Texas. The 6-foot-2, 233-pounder is a physically imposing linebacker. He carved out a role on special teams last year and is growing in Alabama’s defensive system. Blackshire is the backup middle linebacker behind Henry To’oto’o, but he has mostly been an impact player on kickoff and punt coverage. He has six total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry this season. Fans want to see more of the former four-star, but it may not be until next week. In Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Nick Saban updated reporters on Blackshire. He sustained a wrist injury.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB Will Anderson a finalist for Rotary Lombardi Award
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is a finalist for two national defensive awards. He has a chance to repeat as the Bronko Nagurski Award winner, and he’s a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Trophy. An announcement came Thursday from the Rotary Club of Houston on Anderson becoming a finalist. He...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban provides injury updates on Jahmyr Gibbs and Eli Ricks
Eli Ricks and Jahmyr Gibbs were both hit with injuries during Alabama football’s win over Ole Miss Saturday. Both Ricks and Gibbs transferred to Alabama during the off-season. Gibbs has started at running back for the Tide for most of the season. Ricks earned his starting cornerback role against Mississippi State.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Defensive Coordinator Very Clear
Nick Saban's 2022 Alabama squad isn't producing the results the college football world has come to expect. Still, the all-time great college coach is happy with the work his team has done on the defensive side of the ball. On Wednesday, Saban shared some words of praise for fifth-year Crimson...
