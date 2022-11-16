ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers-Titans Injury Report: Rodgers Practices But Five DNP

Four Green Bay Packers starters were listed as did not participate on Tuesday as the team gets ready for Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the estimation of coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off his best game of the season. His superb performance against the Cowboys, however, had nothing to do with the state of his injured thumb.

“I need probably a week off for it to get back to where I need it to be,” Rodgers said on Tuesday, a couple days before Thursday night’s home game against the Tennessee Titans. “Every game, there’s been something that’s hit it whether it’s a snap under center or a hit from a defender. So, just got to deal with it. I think combination of the weather and just a little different mindset, I was able to really put the ball where I wanted to.”

Neither team practiced on Tuesday. The Packers held two jog-throughs. For Green Bay, the morning practice was focused on first and second down. The afternoon practice was tilted toward third down and the red zone.

Rodgers, who was listed as did not participate on Monday, would have been limited had the Packers held a real practice on Tuesday. Rookie receiver Christian Watson, who would have been limited on Monday, was full participation on Tuesday.

Five players would not have practiced, a list that includes left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, receiver Romeo Doubs and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

For the Titans, five starters did not play in Sunday’s win over Denver: defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Amani Hooker. Of that group, only Dupree didn’t practice on Tuesday. Center Ben Jones missed practice with a concussion.

“We are never going to put a player in jeopardy,” Titans coach Jason Vrabel said. “We won't do that. So, if they can do their job, and they can protect themselves and there's a small chance they are not going to make it worse, then we'll do everything we can to put them out there. We want and need everybody, but we have to make some decisions on who can play.”

The Titans placed cornerback Caleb Farley on injured reserve and promoted former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert from the practice squad. Schobert led the NFL in tackles while with Cleveland in 2017. From 2017 through 2019 in Cleveland, 2020 in Jacksonville and Pittsburgh in 2021, Schobert started all but five games.

Packers-Titans Tuesday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee).

Limited: CB Rasul Douglas (calf), OLB Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (shin), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (calf), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb), RG Jon Runyan (knee), OLB Preston Smith (shoulder/groin).

Full: LB Krys Barnes (concussion), WR Christian Watson (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (foot).

Titans

DNP: K Randy Bullock (calf), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), WR Cody Hollister (back), DB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), C Ben Jones (concussion).

Limited: S Amani Hooker (shoulder), CB Roger McCreary (calf), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle).

Full: Denico Autry (rest), OL Aaron Brewer (toe), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (rest), LB David Long (neck), DB Elijah Molden (groin), DL Kevin Strong (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

