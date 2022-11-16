Read full article on original website
ASU football going with all-gold retro look vs. Oregon State in final home game of 2022
The Arizona State Sun Devils football team will be going with a retro look for its homecoming game against the No. 25 Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. ASU will be donning an all-gold uniform combination on what will be both senior day and the final home game at Sun Devil Stadium in 2022.
Hunter Dickinson’s prediction for Michigan to beat ASU was 45 points off
Hunter Dickinson is confident. The Michigan Wolverines center became a consensus All-American his freshman season in 2020-21, and his numbers have only improved since then. But still, he might want to cool it when he’s podcasting. Because entertainment doesn’t need to come in the form of hot takes, especially when you’re involved in the final outcomes of those opinions.
Sun Devils hope to keep Beavers from leaving Tempe with wins
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 25 Oregon State is back in the rankings and bowl eligible in consecutive seasons for the first time in nine years. The Beavers face a daunting task Saturday against Arizona State, trying to win in Tempe for just the second time in 50 years.
ASU running back Xazavian Valladay accepts East-West Shrine Bowl invite
Arizona State senior running back Xazavian Valladay has accepted his invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. Valladay marks the third Sun Devil to be going to the college All-Star game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 2. Both left guard LaDarius Henderson and linebacker Kyle Soelle also...
ASU linebacker Kyle Soelle accepts invitations to East-West Shrine, Hula bowls
Arizona State senior linebacker and captain Kyle Soelle has accepted his invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. Soelle marks the second Sun Devil to be going to the college All-Star game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 2 after left guard LaDarius Henderson did so on Nov. 10.
Arizona State men’s basketball upsets No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic Championship
The Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team upset the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines 87-62 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to win the Legends Classic on Thursday night. ASU came out firing in the first half and took a 46-28 lead into halftime after shooting 18-for-32 from the field (56%) and 57% from three-point range (8 of 14).
No. 14 Arizona men’s basketball blows out Utah Tech behind Kerr Kriisa’s 24 points
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa scored a career-high 24 points and No. 14 Arizona steamrolled a third straight opponent to open the season, setting a school record for free throw shooting Thursday night in a 104-77 victory over Utah Tech. Coming off a triple-double in his previous game,...
allsportstucson.com
5A First Round: No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana
No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana (9-1) St. Mary’s coach: Sam Jacobs (12-9, second year with the Vikings and 33-30 in his eighth year overall). Marana coach: Phillip Steward (16-4, second year and overall with the Tigers). When Sunnyslope has the ball:. Run percentage: 48.2 percent (240...
Arizona Cardinals offense entering MNF vs. 49ers with new look
TEMPE — The season of change has officially hit the Arizona Cardinals offense. What we get on the other side remains anyone’s guess. On one side, you have the loss of starting tight end Zach Ertz, who is done for the season with a knee injury that required surgery.
Tucson, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Williams Field High School football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 AIA 6A Football Championship - 1st Round Playoffs.
Suns recover from awful start, Jazz stay strong in playoff environment
Two weeks ago, the Phoenix Suns lost at the buzzer to the Portland Trail Blazers. A couple of missed calls in the last 30 seconds that hurt the Suns overshadowed what was Phoenix putting itself in a bad position, forced to chase the game after a brutal second quarter. Friday’s...
Phoenix Suns match season-high for assists in win against Warriors
The Phoenix Suns had five players reach double-digit points in a 130-point offensive barrage against the Warriors at Footprint Center Wednesday night. Golden State’s Stephen Curry, though, kept his squad in the game single-handedly with a masterful 50-point half in which he hit seven 3s. The Suns led 72-65...
Report: Suns ‘showing desire’ in Hawks’ John Collins, other PFs
As the Phoenix Suns navigate life with former starting forward Jae Crowder away from the team and replacement Cam Johnson recovering from a meniscus injury, it appears that they remain open to shuffling the deck at the power forward spot this year and beyond. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday...
Phoenix Suns face NBA’s biggest surprise so far in Utah Jazz
When the Phoenix Suns played a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers, we went through some parallels they shared with the 2013-14 Suns, while noting this year’s Utah Jazz are the more obvious comparison. Utah, like that 48-win Phoenix squad, significantly changed the top of its team this offseason....
Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen calls bullpen philosophy shift ‘natural change’
Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen acknowledged that the team’s bullpen has struggled for two seasons now. However, the issues in 2022 were highlighted by the fact the team was better and in a better position to win most nights. “In 2021, we were in a tough spot by...
Suns show off new court for debut of tribal-inspired City Edition jerseys
The court at Footprint Center in Phoenix has a new look Wednesday night for the Suns’ first Originativ Celebration Night. The City Edition court was rolled out to pair with the debut of Phoenix’s turquoise indigenous-inspired uniforms, which the team will wear against the Golden State Warriors. The...
Kyle Lewis acquisition creates intriguing possibilities for Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for catcher Cooper Hummel Thursday. As a result, an already deep outfielder core gets even deeper adding the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year. However, adding a right-handed bat in the outfield creates a lot of interesting possibilities for the D-backs, both in the offseason and in 2023.
Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul ruled out for showdown vs. Warriors
Chris Paul was again listed as questionable the morning of his Phoenix Suns’ home matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, according to the NBA’s official injury report. He will not suit up due to a heel injury, according to the team. Backup guard Landry Shamet also...
Chris Paul questionable ahead of Suns showdown vs. Warriors
Chris Paul is again listed as questionable the morning of his Phoenix Suns’ home matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, according to the NBA’s official injury report. Backup guard Landry Shamet remains out while under concussion protocols. Paul missed the past three games with a heel...
D-backs acquire OF Kyle Lewis from Mariners in exchange for OF/C Cooper Hummel, per reports
The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired outfielder Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Lewis, 27, won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in his first big league campaign in 2020. That season, the outfielder slashed .262/.364/.437 (.801...
