Tucson, AZ

Arizona Sports

Hunter Dickinson’s prediction for Michigan to beat ASU was 45 points off

Hunter Dickinson is confident. The Michigan Wolverines center became a consensus All-American his freshman season in 2020-21, and his numbers have only improved since then. But still, he might want to cool it when he’s podcasting. Because entertainment doesn’t need to come in the form of hot takes, especially when you’re involved in the final outcomes of those opinions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
allsportstucson.com

5A First Round: No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana

No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana (9-1) St. Mary’s coach: Sam Jacobs (12-9, second year with the Vikings and 33-30 in his eighth year overall). Marana coach: Phillip Steward (16-4, second year and overall with the Tigers). When Sunnyslope has the ball:. Run percentage: 48.2 percent (240...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Kyle Lewis acquisition creates intriguing possibilities for Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for catcher Cooper Hummel Thursday. As a result, an already deep outfielder core gets even deeper adding the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year. However, adding a right-handed bat in the outfield creates a lot of interesting possibilities for the D-backs, both in the offseason and in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Chris Paul questionable ahead of Suns showdown vs. Warriors

Chris Paul is again listed as questionable the morning of his Phoenix Suns’ home matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, according to the NBA’s official injury report. Backup guard Landry Shamet remains out while under concussion protocols. Paul missed the past three games with a heel...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
