Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Recorddelta
Currence named to conference first-team honors
BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) Senior Kendal Currence was highlighted in the Big 10 Conference’s post-season volleyball awards, receiving First-Team Honors. Driven by her hard work ethic and desire to succeed, Currence outlines this past season as a stepping stone for the Lady Bucs. “This season was...
The Recorddelta
B-UMS to host Elks Hoop Shoot
BUCKHANNON — The Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, 9 a.m. at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School, a contest for children ages 8 to 13 for a chance to get their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Six Hoop Shoot...
The Recorddelta
Bucs travel for first meet, Bennett breaks record
BRIDGEPORT — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) Swim team held their first meet at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport on Monday, December 14, 2022, under the leadership of Head Coach Jennifer Bennett. The Buccaneers are committed to having a great season. Senior Preston Bennett had a good showing,...
The Recorddelta
Local duo Key to Adam to play at The Greenbrier
BUCKHANNON — Key to Adam is a local music duo from Upshur County. While the duo, comprised of Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams, has received multiple accomplishments, their dream of playing at The Greenbrier has come to fruition. As the holidays approach, Key to Adam shares the sentiment, “The Greenbrier is the most magical place in West Virginia during the most magical time of the year.” Learn more about the group and how they have come to reach what was self-proclaimed as “an impossible feat.”
The Recorddelta
St. Joseph’s recognizes its perioperative nurses during National Perioperative Nurses Week
BUCKHANNON — St. Joseph’s Hospital recognizes its Perioperative Nurses during National Perioperative Nurses week, November 13 through November 19. Perioperative nursing is a specialized area of nursing practice focused on safe patient care in the operating room. As a fundamental member of the surgical team, the perioperative registered nurse works in collaboration with other health care professionals including the surgeon, anesthesia provider, surgical assistant and other assistive personnel.
The Recorddelta
One transported to hospital following Thursday afternoon accident
BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, November 17, a two-vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital. The accident occurred in the intersection of Clarksburg Road and Liggett Addition. Patrolman Angel McCauley, of the Buckhannon Police Department (BPD), shared the accident involved a white Chevy Sonic and a silver Dodge pick-up...
Comments / 0