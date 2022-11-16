Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump said the Trumpiest thing possible about the election
As votes rolled in from across the country Tuesday night, Donald Trump said something truly incredible when asked about how much credit or blame he should get for the election results.
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Biden Sent An Attack Ad Before Trump Even Finished His 2024 Presidential Run Speech
When asked if he had a reaction to Trump’s announcement, Biden — who is in Bali for the G20 summit — had less to say, telling reporters, “Not really.”
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Jennings says Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm results
A former Republican strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based off of midterm results. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Captive Audience? Staff Blocks People From Leaving 'Low Energy' Trump Speech
Trump's speech lasted more than an hour.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says It Will Be "Easy" To Impeach Joe Biden
United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is planning to attempt to impeach U.S. President Joe Biden during the next Congress, according to multiple reports. Greene says that the task of impeaching the president will “be easy.”
An “Idiot Running Around”: An Oath Keeper Talked About Her Role On January 6 in Surprise Testimony
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday, one of five Oath Keepers on trial for charges that include seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol unexpectedly took the stand in her own defense. Jessica Watkins told jurors about her personal story, and how her struggles as a trans woman led her from the Army to the insurrection.
Fallon Mocks Trump’s Praise of Son Eric for Getting ‘PhD in Subpoenas': ‘Ironic Because at Trump University, You Can’ (Video)
Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for president again this week, and many couldn’t help but notice the lack of energy in his speech. But Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but also hone in on Trump’s shoutout to his son during the announcement, praising him for getting his “PhD in subpoenas.”
Delegate Tim Anderson (R-Va.) has strong words following Trump's announcement
Strong reaction is coming from a local Republican state delegate about Former President Donald Trump's announcement about a run for the White House in the 2024 presidential election.
Why did single women vote for Democrats? Republicans have an asinine theory
After the heavily predicted "red wave" in the 2022 midterm elections turned out to be an illusion, it was really no mystery why Republicans failed to capitalize on the political tailwinds that — according to conventional wisdom and political history — should have given them much bigger wins. Blame Donald Trump and Justice Samuel Alito, for the one-two punch of inciting an insurrection (which was wildly unpopular) and overturning the right to abortion (which was highly popular). Americans, it turns out, are protective of democracy and their basic human rights and turned out in huge numbers to vote for Democrats or, more precisely, to vote against Republicans, who are a threat to both. The smart thing for Republicans to do is clear enough: Stop stoking Trump's election lies and scale back the tsunami of racism, sexism and homophobia currently fueling their party.
Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies
Donald Trump aimed to stomp out the democratic election process last year and enter the U.S. Capitol like Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his fascist blackshirts took over Rome, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Thursday. Raskin revealed what he suspects Trump envisioned that day following testimony before the Jan. 6...
Make America Miserable Again: Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
It’s official. Donald Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he is running for president in 2024. “America’s comeback starts right now,” the former president said shortly after taking the stage — and exactly a week after several of his hand-picked, high-profile midterm candidates were trounced by their Democratic opponents. Trump continued to portray the United States as an embarrassing wasteland rife with suffering under President Biden, throwing in a totally unfounded claim that China meddled in the 2020 election, before saying explicitly that he’s making another run at the White House. “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United...
MSNBC reporter launches blistering takedown of Kari Lake’s ‘Trumpism’ after Arizona governor election loss
Fresh off the trail of covering Republican Kari Lake’s failed bid for the governor’s mansion in Arizona, an MSNBC reporter did not mince his words when discussing the election-denying candidate’s campaign. Vaughn Hillyard, a correspondent for the news outlet who originally hails from Arizona, unloaded on the...
Trump Trolled Ahead of Big Announcement by Airplane Banner Calling Him a Loser
Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s widely expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement Tuesday night, his Mar-a-Lago club was trolled by a small prop plane carrying a banner that read: “YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024” The ex-commander-in-chief has been under fire in recent days for a less-than-stellar midterm showing, which many in his own party are blaming on the extreme views and 2020 election denial parroted by many of Trump’s chosen candidates. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the plane.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Argues New Theory Of Declassification By Theft
We at ATL love a good joke as much as anyone. We had some belly laughs when it emerged that Donald Trump had been taking legal advice from Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, a non-lawyer who heads up a wingnut activist group founded by the OG vexatious litigant Larry Klayman to sue Democrats and stoke culture war.
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill wastes absolutely no time mocking Donald Trump’s latest run for president
Mark Hamill has wasted zero time in reacting to Donald Trump’s latest run for office, immediately clapping back to the twice-impeached former president. The Star Wars icon has spent the better part of the last decade mocking Trump and consistently likening him to one of his most famous characters the Joker. Within minutes of Trump’s announcement to run for the presidency again in 2024, Hamill dubbed it an announcement of a “future failed run” at the Oval Office.
Outsider.com
584K+
Followers
66K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1