ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Ohio State’s battle with San Diego State will show how tough these Buckeyes really are

Every day when members of the Ohio State men’s basketball program walk from the locker room to the practice gym, they’re reminded of the importance of toughness. It’s not subtle, either. Upon leaving the locker room, players walk down a hallway which is adorned with photos of former Ohio State athletes holding their diplomas and cutting down nets — two accomplishments that should be celebrated equally. At the end of that hallway they arrive at a staircase that goes up to the practice gym.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not

The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

'The Noise': Ohio State football releases Maryland hype video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "You can't listen to the noise. You have to take all those things and put them aside and focus on the process." The Buckeyes have heard all the takes from the praise to the put downs. This week's trailer talks about ignoring that noise. This week,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan

Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wagertalk.com

Ohio State vs Michigan College Football Ultimate Prediction, Picks and Odds | November 26

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction: The Betting Preview. Ohio State and Michigan play in yet another huge matchup that will likely decide who will be playing in Indianapolis on December 3rd for the Big 10 Championship. WagerTalk is weighing in early with a Ohio State vs Michigan prediction. WagerTalk content contributor Kyle Kargel gives his Ohio State vs Michigan betting preview kicking off next Saturday at noon ET.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State

Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter Said His Official Visit to Ohio State “Set The Standard” for The Rest of His Recruitment

One of the most important recruiting visitors Ohio State hosted at Ohio Stadium on Saturday was Tennessee 2023 linebacker Arion Carter. The Buckeyes would love to pair the fast-rising four-star prospect with Arvell Reese to complete their linebacker recruiting for the current cycle, and after Carter made an official visit to Columbus last weekend, OSU has given itself a chance to land the heavily sought-after defensive prospect.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional finals scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball at Ohio University

On Nov. 27, 2020, the Ohio University Bobcats did the unthinkable. With the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in town, Ohio pulled off an 86-85 upset to beat the 2018 NCAA Championship winners. The victory wasn’t only a nice moment in team history, but something of the norm when it comes to the Bobcats facing Power Five teams. Thursday, it’s the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s turn to try and buck the trend.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity crisis: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Atlas Obscura

Hope Iron Furnace

The ruins of a long-gone iron-producing furnace located in Ohio’s Lake Hope State Park. Built in 1853-54, the furnace was responsible for turning the plethora of iron ore pulled from the area’s sandstone bedrock into usable iron. The Hope Iron Furnace required a team of hundreds of workers to help fuel the fires, move the ore to the furnace, and cut the timber required to stoke the charcoal fires.
LOGAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy