Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic buildingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
High school football regional finals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball at Ohio University
On Nov. 27, 2020, the Ohio University Bobcats did the unthinkable. With the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in town, Ohio pulled off an 86-85 upset to beat the 2018 NCAA Championship winners. The victory wasn’t only a nice moment in team history, but something of the norm when it comes to the Bobcats facing Power Five teams. Thursday, it’s the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s turn to try and buck the trend.
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State to easy win
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh had a career-high 20 points off the bench and Zed Key recorded his third straight double-double when
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity crisis: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levels
Members compete during an open-play pickleball match. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Pickle & Chill — a new entertainment and athletic facility — provides the first indoor courts solely dedicated to pickleball in Columbus to give locals a new way to stay active this winter.
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
City of Hilliard adds OSU Wexner Medical Center to $66 million recreation and wellness complex
HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Hilliard is leasing space in its planned $66 million recreation and wellness center to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Hilliard City Council approved the lease this week for the complex, which is part of a 125-acre community center campus planned on city-owned property west of […]
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
Atlas Obscura
Hope Iron Furnace
The ruins of a long-gone iron-producing furnace located in Ohio’s Lake Hope State Park. Built in 1853-54, the furnace was responsible for turning the plethora of iron ore pulled from the area’s sandstone bedrock into usable iron. The Hope Iron Furnace required a team of hundreds of workers to help fuel the fires, move the ore to the furnace, and cut the timber required to stoke the charcoal fires.
Columbus man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
cwcolumbus.com
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
