ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bass Adds To Lead Over Caruso in LA Mayoral Race, Now Up 36,000 Votes

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYIM4_0jCLe2Iq00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Rep. Karen Bass again expanded her lead over developer Rick Caruso Tuesday in the race to be Los Angeles' next mayor, with an advantage of more than 36,000 votes, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Bass led by just under 30,000 votes after Monday's update. An additional 92,776 ballots were added to the tally Tuesday for a total of nearly 1.9 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 53% to 47% lead.

An estimated 655,300 ballots were left to be processed after Monday's update, according to the clerk's office, but it was unclear how many of the uncounted votes are from the city of Los Angeles.

The last five updates after Election Day have all resulted in gains for Bass, who took the lead in the vote count on Friday and has expanded it since.

"I am honored and grateful for the support we are continuing to see," Bass said Monday in a statement on Twitter. "I am optimistic and looking forward to the next update."

"As predicted, this is a close race," Caruso said last week. "There are hundreds of thousands of votes to count and as expected we are going to see different results each time. I continue to be cautiously optimistic about these numbers and look forward to the next series of results in the coming weeks."

Bass, a six-term member of Congress, is seeking to become the first woman and only the second Black person to lead Los Angeles. Caruso, a billionaire developer, is looking to win a campaign that was on track to spend more than $100 million -- much of it from Caruso's own fortune -- to propel him into office.

The winner will inherit leadership of a city grappling with a worsening homelessness crisis and a scandal that has embroiled City Hall for the past month, after three council members and a top county labor official took part in a leaked conversation in October 2021 that included racist comments and attempts to manipulate redistricting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easyreadernews.com

ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts

The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Horvath defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors race

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the 3rd District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Republicans see a competitive future in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As Orange County election results rolled in, Democrats have counted their winnings, Republicans have cheered theirs and the county’s political future remains unclear. Both parties are fighting to secure strong candidates in areas of Orange County, with a majority of Vietnamese voters or other...
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
SANTA ANA, CA
KFI AM 640

OC Democrats Widen Leads in Key Races

SANTA ANA (CNS) - With all of the votes in Orange County nearly counted today, Democratic and Republican leaders claimed victories. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, who declared victory Wednesday night, added to her lead after Thursday's tally, prompting The Associated Press to call the race for her over Scott Baugh, a former Orange County Republican Party chairman and assemblyman.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

West leads Gentile by two votes

With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races

NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Katrina Foley wins reelection to Orange County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Katrina Foley has won her reelection campaign for Orange County Supervisor, securing a four year term representing District 5. Supervisor Foley is the first Democratic woman ever to be elected and the first to be reelected to the Board, following her historic victory in a special election in 2021.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy