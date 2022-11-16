ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 18 In The College Football Playoff Rankings

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4GoA_0jCLdzot00

Notre Dame moved up to No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Notre Dame moved up to No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The latest release jumped the Irish up from No. 20 in last week's ranking, and the Irish were unranked in the first release.

Notre Dame improved to 7-3 this past weekend when it defeated Navy 35-32. The Irish host Boston College (3-7) this weekend before going on the road to face No. 7 USC (9-1) in the season finale. USC faces No. 16 UCLA this weekend.

Notre Dame has been ranked in all but one of the nine seasons since the College Football Playoff began. The Irish made the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020.

1. Georgia (10-0)
2. Ohio State (10-0)
3. Michigan (10-0)
4. TCU (10-0)
5. Tennessee (9-1)
6. LSU (8-2)
7. USC (9-1)
8. Alabama (8-2)
9. Clemson (9-1)
10. Utah (8-2)
11. Penn State (8-2)
12. Oregon (8-2)
13. North Carolina (9-1)
14. Ole Miss (8-2)
15. Kansas State (7-3)
16. UCLA (8-2)
17. Washington (8-2)
18. Notre Dame (7-3)
19. Florida State (7-3)
20. UCF (8-2)
21. Tulane (8-2)
22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
23. Oregon State (7-3)
24. NC State (7-3)
25. Cincinnati (8-2)

