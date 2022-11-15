ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulshear, TX

Principals named for new Katy ISD elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The two principals who will lead Katy ISD’s newest elementary schools are Charlotte Gilder and Michael Schwartz. They were selected by Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. Glider will lead Elementary School 45, and Michael Schwartz will be principal of Elementary 46. Both campuses are...
Tompkins falls in state volleyball championship

GARLAND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Tompkins High School volleyball team lost to Dripping Springs in three sets 26-24, 25-15, 25-19, in the Class 6A state championship Saturday night in Garland. Tompkins senior Tendai Titley was upbeat despite the loss. “I had a great time. I know we lost,...
Katy athletes commit to colleges and universities

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Thanksgiving break begins with a massive sense of accomplishment for 45 Katy ISD student-athletes who formally committed to their college or university of choice. Each student signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Below is the list of signees and their...
