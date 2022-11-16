WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to three years in prison. Dustin Thompson on Friday told the judge he was ashamed of his actions. Thompson was convicted in April by a jury for obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The jury also found Thompson guilty of all five of the other charges in his indictment, including stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Thompson testified his behavior was “disgraceful,” but he also said he believed Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen and was trying to stand up for him.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO