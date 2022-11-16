Read full article on original website
Related
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
KEYT
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer has testified that Eric Trump hiked his pay by $200,000 after an internal audit spurred by Trump’s 2016 election found that he had been scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks. The raises boosted Allen Weisselberg’s annual pay to $1.14 million. He says he used the extra cash to pick up the tab for things Trump and the company had previously been paying. He says it included rent on a Manhattan apartment, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, his grandchildren’s private school tuition and more.
KEYT
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department. Jack Smith, a DOJ alum known for his work in international war crimes prosecutions, will take over the investigation into...
KEYT
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to three years in prison. Dustin Thompson on Friday told the judge he was ashamed of his actions. Thompson was convicted in April by a jury for obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The jury also found Thompson guilty of all five of the other charges in his indictment, including stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Thompson testified his behavior was “disgraceful,” but he also said he believed Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen and was trying to stand up for him.
KEYT
Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes
In former President Donald Trump’s first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump’s retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty — repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.
KEYT
VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is ‘here to stay’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is assuring Asian leaders “the United States is here to stay” as she pitches Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Friday that the U.S. is a “proud Pacific power” and has a “vital interest in promoting a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient.” Harris had postponed her speech after receiving news that North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters, convening an emergency meeting of the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in which she slammed the missile test.
KEYT
DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Both investigations implicate the conduct of Trump, who on Tuesday declared his...
KEYT
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won’t subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he’s not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter. “There’s no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden,” GOP Rep. Jim Comer told...
KEYT
Biden granddaughter’s wedding offers youthful spin for president turning 80
President Joe Biden is turning 80 this weekend, but the big bash at the White House will be for an entirely different and more youthful occasion. Naomi Biden, Biden’s oldest granddaughter, is set to marry Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn on Saturday. One day following the...
KEYT
The Oath Keepers trial is a major test of the Justice Department’s ability to hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable. Here’s how it has gone
The historic seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers — a closely watched test of how the Justice Department is prosecuting US Capitol rioters — is nearing an end with closing arguments scheduled to begin Friday. The trial began more than seven weeks ago and has featured...
KEYT
Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he remains committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.” The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year by canceling a contract for a French-built fleet of conventionally powered submarines and opting instead for nuclear-powered versions. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stood by Australia’s embrace of U.S. nuclear technology since he was elected in May. Macron has told reporters that French diesel-electric submarines are acceptable, but nuclear-powered ones are in confrontation with China. Albanese said on Friday he stands by his pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.
KEYT
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying.
KEYT
Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided its neighbor and millions of its refugees. The Poles acted both to ease the suffering of Ukrainians and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a missile strike that killed two men Tuesday in a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border brought the conflict home and added to the long-suppressed sense of vulnerability in a country where the ravages of World War II are well remembered. Anna Grabinska is a Warsaw woman who has extended help to a Ukrainian mother of two small children. She says war is the thing she fears most in life.
KEYT
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat seeking to succeed Nancy Pelosi
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries launched his bid for House Democratic leadership on Friday, a historic move in which he would succeed speaker Nancy Pelosi after two decades of leading congressional Democrats. If chosen, Jeffries, a progressive, would become the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. He...
KEYT
Democrat concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in tight Colorado House race
Democrat Adam Frisch announced Friday that he had called GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert and conceded the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Although there will be an automatic recount done by the Colorado secretary of state’s office, Frisch said in a live Facebook speech that he did not ask for a recount, does not expect the results to change and does not want there to be fundraising done for an essentially fruitless cause.
KEYT
UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government. The council resolution adopted Thursday says the al-Shabab “terrorist group” still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region, and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The resolution also expresses concern at the continued presence of affiliates of the Islamic State extremist group in the Horn of African nation. It was approved 11-0 with Russia, China, Gabon and Ghana abstaining in support of the call by Somalia, backed by the African Union, to lift the arms embargo. The resolution modifies the arms embargo to reflect the government’s progress in improving its management of weapons and ammunition.
KEYT
‘West Wing’ cast urges struggling Americans to seek help
WASHINGTON (AP) — As more Americans struggle with depression and anxiety, the cast of “The West Wing” teamed up with the Biden administration on Thursday to share a simple message: you are not alone. Actor Bradley Whitford, who played the role of the president’s deputy chief of staff on the TV show, opened up publicly about a female teacher who he said was inappropriate with him decades ago when he was a sixth-grade student. Whitford said having a safe space to talk about the abuse has helped him over the years. He and his former castmates urged other Americans to talk with family and friends about their hardships, too.
KEYT
Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The defense ministers of Israel and Greece have stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Athens on Friday with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos. Last month, Gantz visited Turkey’s capital, becoming the first top Israeli defense official in more than a decade to do so and signaling a possible resumption of defense ties. Greece has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East, and has sought to strengthen alliances amid heightened tension with neighboring Turkey.
KEYT
Why foreign workers in the US are especially vulnerable to the Twitter turmoil
Twitter employees who are relying on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, finding themselves at the whims of its new billionaire owner, knowing if they quit, they may have to leave the United States. Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave remaining staff an ultimatum to commit...
KEYT
EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work
DENVER (AP) — A thin margin in Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch could trigger a rare automatic recount in an election that will help determine the extent of the GOP’s slim House majority. The Associated Press has declared race too close to call with Boebert up by 0.16% or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 with nearly all votes counted. An automatic recount in Colorado comes when the margin is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has until Dec. 5 to declare an automatic recount.
Comments / 0