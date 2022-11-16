Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
PREVIEW & PICKS: No. 15 K-State at West Virginia
Kansas State is looking to maintain strong control of second place in the Big 12 on Saturday with a win over West Virginia In Morgantown, W.Va., after moving into sole possession after beating Baylor 31-3 last week. Wildcat quarterback Will Howard is getting his second start of the season on...
Scarlet Nation
For first time in 2022 Howard prepares to be K-State’s QB1
Shortly before Kansas State left Bill Snyder Family Stadium a couple of weeks back to travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to play TCU, Wildcat offensive coordinator Collin Klein looked out the window of his office inside the Vanier Football Complex, which overlooks K-State’s home field. His eye was stuck...
Scarlet Nation
Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Kansas State
Series: Tied 6-6 Last meeting: 2021 WVU 17 KSU 34. --Neal Brown is in his fourth season atop the West Virginia football program with a record of 21-24. Overall, Brown has a 56-40 record as a head coach. --West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins. --WVU is 6-9 in games...
Scarlet Nation
Iowa upset at Kansas State
As a top five basketball team in the country, you are like a deer on the first day of hunting season. You’ve got a red dot on your back. If the deer lets the red dot zero in on it, it gets shot. As a basketball team, if you...
Comments / 0