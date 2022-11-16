Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police arrest 3 after food delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was a terrifying experience for a local food delivery driver carjacked on Detroit's west side. Just hours later police recovered that car and made multiple arrests. "If you are thinking about doing a carjacking in Detroit, don’t do it," said Lt. Dana Russell. That’s...
Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Dollar General in Detroit
Police said the suspect walked into the Dollar General on 7 Mile near the Southfield Freeway (18600 block), carrying a garbage can. He loaded up the garbage bin with items, “brandished a weapon” and ran away with the stolen merchandise.
DPD nabs men suspected of carjacking delivery driver; federal charges sought
Members of DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section said the carjackers placed a delivery order with a restaurant in Dearborn and gave an address on Littlefield near Elmira streets in Detroit for...
Driver suspected of driving while impaired in deadly rollover crash on I-75
(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a rollover crash overnight in Detroit. Police suspect the driver may have been impaired.According to Michigan State Police, the car was heading south on I-75 near I-96 at around 3:30 a.m. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. Both the driver and a 21-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.Troopers are obtaining a search warrant to draw blood from the driver. Investigators are waiting for lab results before deciding if charges should be filed.
The Oakland Press
Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident
A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect who smashed Wendy's drive-thru window with champagne bottle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after smashing a Wendy's drive-thru window out earlier this month, Detroit police said. According to police, the suspect used a champagne bottle to break the window of the restaurant at 6601 E. Jefferson around 12:20 a.m. Nov. 5. Anyone with information is...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man uses Uber to rob bank, has driver wait to take him home
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Southfield man has been arrested for the robbery of a Huntington Bank and police said he took an Uber to and from the bank and asked the driver to wait as he held up the place. Jason Christmas, 42, was arrested by Southfield Police after...
fox2detroit.com
2 shot in downtown Detroit in separate incidents including 15-year-old near Campus Martius
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were shot in a pair of incidents - including a 15-year-old hit in the neck in downtown Detroit near Campus Martius. Detroit Police Chief James White said the teen boy was wounded near Campus Martius and a second person was shot in the leg in front of Buffalo Wild Wings, 1218 Randolph Street, in a separate - but connected - incident.
Three killed in fatal rollover crash in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lincoln Park Police and the Downriver Mutual Aid Accident Investigation Task Force are investigating a wreck that killed three young people and injured two others.The speeding car landed on the yard of Jennifer Kruger's home on Cicotte Avenue just east of Porter Thursday night.Surveillance cameras in the area captured the moments before the crash.One camera shows the headlights of a car barreling through the railroad tracks as another camera picks up the driver losing control, slamming into a tree, and flipping over."I heard a couple of booms, I think it was two booms....
fox2detroit.com
Detroit suspect arrested after two women shot, standoff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police responded to a second standoff involving a gun on Thursday, this time where a suspect is accused of shooting two women on the city's west side. Police were able to talk down one standoff suspect after they said he shot and killed his neighbor...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect with hammer smashes display cases at Oakland Mall while others fill backpacks with jewelry
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group filled their backpacks with jewelry Thursday during a smash-and-grab at Elias Diamonds at Oakland Mall. According to Troy police, five people entered the store around 6 p.m. One of the people used a hammer to smash showcases, while the four others filled backpacks with the merchandise.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren police arrest 2 female relatives who targeted each other in unusual road rage incident
WARREN, Mich. – Warren police arrested two female relatives after one lied about shots being fired during a road rage incident and the other assaulted her while she was being arrested for fleeing officers, authorities said. Police were called at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 16) to the area of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Gunman surrenders after shooting neighbor over package dispute in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said a man who fatally shot his neighbor Thursday morning surrendered to officers after an hours-long barricade on the city's west side. Chief James White said the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute that goes back a year when a package that was sent to him was delivered to his neighbor instead, which created a conflict and ended with a misdemeanor conviction.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend in Eastpointe; self-defense suspected
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say they believe a 15-year-old boy pulled the trigger, killing his mother's boyfriend during a fight Wednesday in Eastpointe. Just before 10 p.m., the boy's mother called 911 and said her boyfriend had jumped on her at her home in the 18000 block of Holland Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man accused of carjacking 4 Lyft drivers at gunpoint after forcing them to undress
DETROIT – Officials said a Detroit man carjacked four different Lyft drivers at gunpoint and forced those drivers to remove clothing after submitting late-night requests from various locations around the city. Darese Deandre Haile, 21, was named in a criminal complaint filed Nov. 10. Court records show Haile has...
Cops respond to CVS about drunk man, who tells them he did 4-5 shots of Fireball before driving
Troy Police responded to a CVS store on a report that man who was “believed to be drunk” was trying to leave the store to get into his vehicle and drive.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for tips in October murder, want to talk to person of interest Sekayi Pringle
Detroit police officials are asking for tips from the community as they search for Sekayi Pringle, a man they say is a person of interest in a murder last month.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend's dog arrested, charged
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend's dog then sending her videos of him abusing the animal is facing charges. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, was charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building, and one count of stalking. Holley received a $200,000 cash/surety bond. He was also arraigned on an outstanding 2019 warrant and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond on that case.
