Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Driver suspected of driving while impaired in deadly rollover crash on I-75

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a rollover crash overnight in Detroit. Police suspect the driver may have been impaired.According to Michigan State Police, the car was heading south on I-75 near I-96 at around 3:30 a.m. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. Both the driver and a 21-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.Troopers are obtaining a search warrant to draw blood from the driver. Investigators are waiting for lab results before deciding if charges should be filed.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident

A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
HAZEL PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 shot in downtown Detroit in separate incidents including 15-year-old near Campus Martius

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were shot in a pair of incidents - including a 15-year-old hit in the neck in downtown Detroit near Campus Martius. Detroit Police Chief James White said the teen boy was wounded near Campus Martius and a second person was shot in the leg in front of Buffalo Wild Wings, 1218 Randolph Street, in a separate - but connected - incident.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Three killed in fatal rollover crash in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lincoln Park Police and the Downriver Mutual Aid Accident Investigation Task Force are investigating a wreck that killed three young people and injured two others.The speeding car landed on the yard of Jennifer Kruger's home on Cicotte Avenue just east of Porter Thursday night.Surveillance cameras in the area captured the moments before the crash.One camera shows the headlights of a car barreling through the railroad tracks as another camera picks up the driver losing control, slamming into a tree, and flipping over."I heard a couple of booms, I think it was two booms....
LINCOLN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit suspect arrested after two women shot, standoff

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police responded to a second standoff involving a gun on Thursday, this time where a suspect is accused of shooting two women on the city's west side. Police were able to talk down one standoff suspect after they said he shot and killed his neighbor...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Passenger killed when driver loses control, car rolls over on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT – The passenger of a vehicle traveling on I-75 in Detroit died Friday when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to roll. At about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, a driver traveling southbound on I-75 near I-96 is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled over. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car, according to Michigan State Police.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gunman surrenders after shooting neighbor over package dispute in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said a man who fatally shot his neighbor Thursday morning surrendered to officers after an hours-long barricade on the city's west side. Chief James White said the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute that goes back a year when a package that was sent to him was delivered to his neighbor instead, which created a conflict and ended with a misdemeanor conviction.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend's dog arrested, charged

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend's dog then sending her videos of him abusing the animal is facing charges. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, was charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building, and one count of stalking. Holley received a $200,000 cash/surety bond. He was also arraigned on an outstanding 2019 warrant and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond on that case.
DETROIT, MI

