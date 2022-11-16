Read full article on original website
Stocks end higher on Wall Street but still fall for the week
A late-afternoon rally on Wall Street helped stocks close higher Friday, though the major indexes still wound up finishing lower for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after wavering between small gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the “squeezed middle” class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday. Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the...
Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino targeted European critics of World Cup host Qatar on Saturday and suggested a moral double standard in his home continent. Infantino listed Europe's problems on the eve of Qatar kicking off its home tournament that has been dogged for years by criticism of the emirate’s record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers who built stadiums and infrastructure.
Italian referee Orsato picked to officiate World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Italian referee Daniele Orsato was chosen Friday to handle the opening game of the World Cup. FIFA picked Orsato for Sunday's match between host Qatar and Ecuador, describing him as “one of Europe’s most experienced referees.” He turns 47 on Wednesday.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Alok Sharma, the British official who chaired last year’s climate talks in Glasgow, declined to comment on criticism of the Egyptian presidency, but made clear that an ambitious outcome to combat climate change was crucial. “Every presidency runs things in their...
Factbox-Soccer-U.S. v Wales World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats
DOHA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States play Wales in Group B of the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Nov. 21, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * Wales are playing in the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, while the U.S. return after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the opening ceremony of the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar:. * The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Sunday, before the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.
North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media KCNA said on Saturday.
