Plans under review for new north Plano Kroger
Kroger plans to open a new store in north Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Plans are in the works for a new Kroger in Plano on the northwest corner of Coit Road and Ridgeview Road, just south of SH 121, according to Kroger and city of Plano officials. The new store would...
Crews adding 2 lanes in Frisco with Coit Road widening project
A new pedestrian crossing beacon was installed at Hay River Trail and Coit Road to help with pedestrian traffic from the nearby school. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A project to widen a portion of Coit Road through west Frisco is set to be complete by the end of November. The project...
DART launches new cleaning initiative on light-rail trains
Dallas Area Rapid Transit has launched a new Clean Team initiative. (Courtesy DART) Dallas Area Rapid Transit has launched a new program to improve cleanliness on its light-rail vehicles. DART partnered with United Community of Faith to remove trash and debris on all of its light-rail lines, according to a...
Keller's Made by Sue opens sewing store in new location
Owner Sue Pruente said she wants the new store to have a "cozy feel to it." (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Made by Sue is moving to 424 Keller Parkway on Nov. 21, according to owner Sue Pruente. She said the new space will allow for a better flow of customers with the same "cozy" feel as her previous location at 1103 Keller Parkway, Ste. 101.
Handcrafted Therapy bringing massage therapy supplies, classes to Plano
Handcrafted Therapy's new store will offer massage therapy supplies and classes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Handcrafted Therapy is set to open in Plano in early 2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store will be at 3303 N. Central Expressway and will offer massage therapy supplies and classes focused on self-care. Handcrafted Therapy also has a massage therapy spa at 5509 Pleasant Valley Drive. www.handcraftedtherapyspa.com.
Public-private partnership to bring Rollertown Beerworks brewery to Frisco
Frisco City Council members approved a master development agreement that would bring a Rollertown Beerworks location to Main Street. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Rollertown Beerworks could be coming to Frisco’s Main Street after reaching a deal with several city organizations. City Council members approved a master development agreement Nov. 15...
Colleyville approves $10M in certificates of obligation for new recreation center
The recreation center will be in the building that formerly housed Covenant Church. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) The city of Colleyville will issue certificates of obligation to purchase and renovate the former Covenant Church Building that will become a new recreation center. Colleyville City Council unanimously approved nearly $10.07 million in...
Frisco Public Library announces relocation to new space
The Frisco Public Library is closing Dec. 9 and reopening Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The Frisco Public Library, located inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to its website. The library will reopen Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. Frisco broke ground in April 2021 on the 157,000-square-foot space, which is more than triple the size of the current library. The transition from one space to another will involve transferring 250,000 items to the new building, training staff and integrating new books.
Q&A: Get to know the new Medical City Lewisville CEO
John Walker began his tenure as Medical City Lewisville’s new CEO on Oct. 17. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) John Walker began his tenure as Medical City Lewisville’s new CEO on Oct. 17. Walker has more than a decade of experience in the health care industry. He began his career...
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
Regional water district to start work on new sewer line in McKinney
A new sewer line is set to be constructed in McKinney in 2023. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney residents will see construction begin on a new sewer transfer pipeline along Harry McKillop Boulevard and Airport Drive in spring 2023. At a Nov. 15 McKinney City Council meeting, council approved areas...
Sky Rise Vapor offering smoke, vape products in Plano
Sky Rise Vapor opened its Plano location Nov. 9. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Sky Rise Vapor held a soft opening for its new Plano location Nov. 9, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store, which is at 3920 McDermott Road, is Sky Rise Vapor’s seventh location but first in Collin County. The store provides a variety of smoke and vape products. 214-407-8966. https://skyrisevapor.com.
Plano business Village Green Lawn & Landscape brings four decades of service
Village Green Lawn & Landscape staff member Lee Banda repairs an irrigation issue. (Courtesy Village Green Lawn & Landscape) In 1980, when Ken Hyatt was 15 years old, he and his brother, Keith Hyatt, started a lawn-mowing business so they could earn money for college. They called it Ken’s Lawn Service.
GNC to offer vitamins, sports nutrition products at Lewisville location
National retail store GNC is bringing a location to Lewisville. (Courtesy GNC) GNC is expected to open its Lewisville location in February. The store will be located at 4690 Windhaven Parkway, Ste. 100. The supplement retailer carries health- and nutrition-related products, including vitamins, minerals and sports nutrition products. GNC also has a location in Coppell. www.gnc.com.
H-E-B holds groundbreaking for location in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B executives and city of Fort Worth executives took part in the groundbreaking of the H-E-B Alliance store on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Juan-Carlos Rück, executive vice president of the H-E-B northwest food and drug division, has taken part in quite a few groundbreaking ceremonies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years.
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
The Village Church buys shopping center
The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
