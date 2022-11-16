ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining

6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Handcrafted Therapy bringing massage therapy supplies, classes to Plano

Handcrafted Therapy's new store will offer massage therapy supplies and classes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Handcrafted Therapy is set to open in Plano in early 2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store will be at 3303 N. Central Expressway and will offer massage therapy supplies and classes focused on self-care. Handcrafted Therapy also has a massage therapy spa at 5509 Pleasant Valley Drive. www.handcraftedtherapyspa.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Colleyville approves $10M in certificates of obligation for new recreation center

The recreation center will be in the building that formerly housed Covenant Church. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) The city of Colleyville will issue certificates of obligation to purchase and renovate the former Covenant Church Building that will become a new recreation center. Colleyville City Council unanimously approved nearly $10.07 million in...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Public Library announces relocation to new space

The Frisco Public Library is closing Dec. 9 and reopening Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The Frisco Public Library, located inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to its website. The library will reopen Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. Frisco broke ground in April 2021 on the 157,000-square-foot space, which is more than triple the size of the current library. The transition from one space to another will involve transferring 250,000 items to the new building, training staff and integrating new books.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sky Rise Vapor offering smoke, vape products in Plano

Sky Rise Vapor opened its Plano location Nov. 9. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Sky Rise Vapor held a soft opening for its new Plano location Nov. 9, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store, which is at 3920 McDermott Road, is Sky Rise Vapor’s seventh location but first in Collin County. The store provides a variety of smoke and vape products. 214-407-8966. https://skyrisevapor.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

GNC to offer vitamins, sports nutrition products at Lewisville location

National retail store GNC is bringing a location to Lewisville. (Courtesy GNC) GNC is expected to open its Lewisville location in February. The store will be located at 4690 Windhaven Parkway, Ste. 100. The supplement retailer carries health- and nutrition-related products, including vitamins, minerals and sports nutrition products. GNC also has a location in Coppell. www.gnc.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Village Church buys shopping center

The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

