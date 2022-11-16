Top five unchanged in post-Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings
The top five teams in the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change on Tuesday.
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee remained in the top five in that order after wins in Week 11. LSU moved up to No. 6 after a close win at Arkansas and USC jumped up a spot to No. 7.
Post-Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Alabama
9. Clemson
10. Utah
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina
14. Ole Miss
15. Kansas State
16. UCLA
17. Washington
19. Notre Dame
19. Florida State
20. UCF
21. Tulane
22. Oklahoma State
23. Oregon State
24. NC State
25. Cincinnati
