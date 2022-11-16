ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top five unchanged in post-Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
The top five teams in the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change on Tuesday.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee remained in the top five in that order after wins in Week 11. LSU moved up to No. 6 after a close win at Arkansas and USC jumped up a spot to No. 7.

Post-Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

19. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati

