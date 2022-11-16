ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Durant falls to Ocoee in regional quarterfinal

The Cougars’ season came to an end following a 42-27 loss in the first round of their playoff run. Durant hosted Ocoee in their regional quarterfinal matchup on Saturday, with their season coming to an end following a 42-27 loss to the Knights. After Ocoee won the coin toss...
OCOEE, FL
Elpheage leads John F. Kennedy to special football season

Lynaris Elpheage, Sr. showed up at John F. Kennedy High School in New Orleans in 2020, excited about his first head coaching position. His excitement was dampened immediately when he was greeted by a football squad unable to provide a depth chart. The Cougars had just eight players. “I just...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local men among new State Troopers

Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

