Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
LSU cruises past turnover-plagued New Orleans
Derek Fountain came off the bench to score 15 points and LSU forced 23 turnovers in a 91-62 victory against
No. 1 2023 Prospect Isaiah Collier Makes College Decision
The guard whittled his choices down to four schools.
LSU commit Tyree Adams expected to take official visit to Ole Miss soon
Four-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams tells Inside the Rebels that he plans to take his official visit to Ole Miss around the Egg Bowl football game. Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. If he doesn't make it to the Egg Bowl, he will take his official visit to Oxford in December.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
Saltaformaggio to part ways with Holy Cross Football
Holy Cross and head football coach Nick Saltaformaggio have parted ways, the school announced on Thursday (Nov. 17) afternoon.
WCPO
Fans storm the court as NKU takes down Cincinnati at Truist Arena
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Cross-River Shootout? River Rumble? Whatever you want to call it, it's safe to say neither Northern Kentucky nor the University of Cincinnati will be forgetting this year's matchup. Fans stormed the court at Truist Arena Tuesday night after NKU upset UC, 64-51. NKU got out...
plantcityobserver.com
Durant falls to Ocoee in regional quarterfinal
The Cougars’ season came to an end following a 42-27 loss in the first round of their playoff run. Durant hosted Ocoee in their regional quarterfinal matchup on Saturday, with their season coming to an end following a 42-27 loss to the Knights. After Ocoee won the coin toss...
crescentcitysports.com
Elpheage leads John F. Kennedy to special football season
Lynaris Elpheage, Sr. showed up at John F. Kennedy High School in New Orleans in 2020, excited about his first head coaching position. His excitement was dampened immediately when he was greeted by a football squad unable to provide a depth chart. The Cougars had just eight players. “I just...
brproud.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Ascension Parish
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792...
lafourchegazette.com
Local men among new State Troopers
Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
theadvocate.com
1 injured in Ascension Parish shooting outside gas station, sheriff says
One person was injured by gunfire Tuesday evening outside a gas station in Ascension Parish, the local sheriff's office said. Both the female who was shot and the shooter had left the scene when deputies arrived at the location on La. 73 near Interstate 10, the authorities said. The female...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish man arrested for DWI after BAC comes back over twice the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident on Saturday, November 12. A vehicle driven by Orlando Velazquez, 46, of Geismar, crashed at E Groner Ave. and Upton Dr. The responding deputy made contact with Velazquez and...
Comments / 0