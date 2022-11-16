Read full article on original website
X-rays on Ball’s ankle negative, will miss game vs Cavaliers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — X-rays on LaMelo Ball’s left ankle were negative, but the Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard has already been ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Coach Steve Clifford said it is too early to know how much time Ball will miss after spraining the ankle for a second […]
Commanders assistant Jim Hostler busy behind the scenes
Commanders senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler constantly has himself involved in two projects. “I spend a little bit more time on game planning ahead of the teams we play. That allows [OC] Scotty [Turner] obviously to be in the moment of the game he’s calling that week, and I’m just a little bit ahead of him when we start on Monday and Tuesday with the game planning.
