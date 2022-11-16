ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine

There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
FALMOUTH, ME
95.9 WCYY

Win Tickets to See Comedian Nikki Glaser at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be stopping by the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and here's your chance to win tickets. Described on her website as "one of the funniest female voices in comedy today", Nikki Glaser is a force to be reckoned with. Besides performing stand-up in her ongoing nationwide tour, she's also a podcast and TV show host, actor, executive producer, and more. She really does it all, and "has become a complete open book on mic - and not just for the laughs, she’s also adamant on being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent." There's no doubt that her show absolutely rocks.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Here’s Something You Don’t See Everyday in South Portland Maine

Well, he doesn't have to deal with high gas prices. Honestly, these days, it's hard to be surprised by anything and yet, this did surprise me. That is a dude on Maine Mall Road rocking a unicycle. Maine Mall Road is not a back road, it's a major road by the uh, Maine Mall. As you can tell by his lack of attire, it was during the warm spell we had recently.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

Busy Old Port Starbucks Location in Portland, Maine, Set to Close

No matter what the season, there's a handful of places in Portland's Old Port that remain busy all year long. Once of those places is the conveniently located Starbucks at the corner of Middle and Exchange streets. During the heightened tourism season, it's bustling with visitors from away, and during the offseason, locals pounce for coffee to get them through the arduous months. According to the Portland Press Herald, this Starbucks will close permanently by mid-December, despite being regularly busy.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer

(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
LEBANON, ME
95.9 WCYY

95.9 WCYY

Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

 https://wcyy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy