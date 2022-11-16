Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Related
A South Portland, Maine Family Invited Total Strangers to Their Family Thanksgiving
It started off as a very innocent post in the Portland, Maine group on Facebook. Not asking for favors, just asking to be pointed in the right direction. And what happened as a result was the most heartwarming, pure Maine-hearted thing ever. Portland, Maine Thanksgiving Meals. With just one week...
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine
There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
WMTW
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
Popular Neighborhood Hilltop Coffee Shop on Munjoy Hill in Portland Calling it Quits
It's always hard to lose a favorite neighborhood coffee shop, but it's time. They recently posted the announcement on their Facebook page. Starting by saying four little words... It’s been some ride…. That it has. For anyone in the restaurant business, it's been a tough few years. Some have...
Win Tickets to See Comedian Nikki Glaser at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine
Comedian Nikki Glaser will be stopping by the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and here's your chance to win tickets. Described on her website as "one of the funniest female voices in comedy today", Nikki Glaser is a force to be reckoned with. Besides performing stand-up in her ongoing nationwide tour, she's also a podcast and TV show host, actor, executive producer, and more. She really does it all, and "has become a complete open book on mic - and not just for the laughs, she’s also adamant on being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent." There's no doubt that her show absolutely rocks.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
Here’s Something You Don’t See Everyday in South Portland Maine
Well, he doesn't have to deal with high gas prices. Honestly, these days, it's hard to be surprised by anything and yet, this did surprise me. That is a dude on Maine Mall Road rocking a unicycle. Maine Mall Road is not a back road, it's a major road by the uh, Maine Mall. As you can tell by his lack of attire, it was during the warm spell we had recently.
Busy Old Port Starbucks Location in Portland, Maine, Set to Close
No matter what the season, there's a handful of places in Portland's Old Port that remain busy all year long. Once of those places is the conveniently located Starbucks at the corner of Middle and Exchange streets. During the heightened tourism season, it's bustling with visitors from away, and during the offseason, locals pounce for coffee to get them through the arduous months. According to the Portland Press Herald, this Starbucks will close permanently by mid-December, despite being regularly busy.
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
WPFO
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials. Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday,...
themainewire.com
Maine Democrats Pick Speaker Who Resigned from Portland Amid Parking Controversy
The Maine House Democrats on Thursday selected the legislators who will lead the caucus in the upcoming session of the State Legislature, selecting for the top spot a former City of Portland employee who was investigated for misconduct and resigned amid controversy. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross (D-Portland) will serve as...
Take The Ultimate Family Photo Inside This Huge Maine Snow Globe
No matter where you live, the Holidays are a magical time. However, here in New England, these seem even more magic! A chill in the air, freshly fallen snow on pine trees, kids sledding down a hill... you get the idea!. One of the most Christmas-y places in the State...
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
Drive Thru Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
Whether on guitar or banjo, there aren’t many better pickers than Denny Breau
PORTLAND, Maine — There are few musicians that can play as well as Denny Breau. A member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, Breau is one of the best finger-picking guitarists in the state. He stopped by the 207 studio to talk about an upcoming show at...
Did You See Actor and Maine Native Patrick Dempsey in Saco Last Week?
For as many stories out there as there are of celebrities forgetting where they come from and becoming too egotistical and snobby, there are also stories of people always remembering where they got their start. Thankfully, no matter where his career and success take him, Patrick Dempsey always has the...
Daddy O’s in Oxford, Maine, Serving a Free Thanksgiving Dinner for the Community
When I see things like this going on in the town I grew up in, I'm not a bit surprised. The people of the Oxford Hills area are generous with their time and services to help their community. One of the businesses that always step up to the plate to help those in need in the Oxford Hills is Daddy O's restaurant in the Oxford Plaza.
95.9 WCYY
Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 1