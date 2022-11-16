Former Trump staffers jeer 'low energy' 2024 campaign announcement

A number of officials employed in former President Donald Trump's administration heartily criticized his "low energy" 2024 announcement speech Tuesday evening.

Trump is the first major Republican contender to throw his hat in the ring, yet his announcement comes as the GOP is reeling from a lackluster midterm outing and some in the party are weighing dumping the former president for rising star Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

"This is a f***ing embarrassment," a former senior Trump administration official texted the Washington Examiner during Trump's speech. "No wonder Madison Cawthorn was the only Republican to show up. We need candidates who can look to the future and not just repeat the same rambling sob story about being a victim we've heard a thousand times."

Sarah Matthews, one of Trump's deputy press secretaries, tweeted that "even the crowd seems bored" nearly an hour into Trump's remarks.

"This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump," she wrote. "Not exactly what you want when announcing a presidential run."

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's acting White House chief of staff from 2019-2020, faulted his ex-boss for padding his endorsement record in the midterm elections, which Trump had stated as 232 wins and 22 losses.

"The losses included Senate races in PA, AZ, NVA, and NH. And governors in AZ, PA, and MI. Wins included dog catcher in Pahrump," he fumed. "Not the same thing. And people know it."

Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House strategic communications director in Trump's final year in office, urged Republicans to back a different horse in 2024.

"Donald Trump is wholly unfit for office and a clear and present danger to democracy. Republicans, please take him on," she tweeted.

In total, Trump spoke for just short of an hour, and some attendees sought to leave the Mar-a-Lago ballroom before he concluded.