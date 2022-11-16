ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING-5

Pups and pints make this Columbia City place a winner - 2022's Best

SEATTLE — Growlerz is the winner of Best Pet Friendly Restaurant or Bar in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Growlerz is a combination dog day care, pay-to-play off leash park and bar in Columbia City that's well loved by both two legged — and four legged — fans.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Best Taco winner is a Northwest classic - 2022's Best

RENTON, Wash. — Taco Time is the winner of Best Taco in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewer's poll. This Northwest company has been around since 1962 when Frank Tonkin Senior opened his first Taco Time in White Center, Washington. But 2022 is the first time Taco Time Northwest...
WHITE CENTER, WA
KING-5

'Girlfriends' shopping experience lifts up women owned small businesses

SEATTLE — Armoire is typically a hub for clothing rentals, but soon it will transform into a holiday shopping experience. It's called the Girlfriends Holiday Marketplace. It will feature music, a full wine bar and food, as well as plenty of shopping opportunities, specifically in support of women owned businesses.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best

SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store. The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing

Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Dingfelder's Delicatessen's hot brisket sandwich is worth the money

My ongoing search for Seattle's best bagels recently led me to Dingfelder's Delicatessen on Capitol Hill. But what really captured my heart at this New York-style Jewish deli was its amazing hot brisket sandwich. Details: This sandwich ($22) is overflowing with juicy brisket that's falling apart it's so tender. Even...
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

What’s the best grocery store in Tacoma?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Tacoma? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
TACOMA, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s Julefest Is A Nordic Christmas Celebration You Won’t Want To Miss

Did you know that Seattle has a rich history of Nordic people and culture? You can learn about it year-round at the National Nordic Museum that is located in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood—or experience a taste at this year’s Julefest. Seattle’s Julefest is a Nordic Christmas celebration taking place at the National Nordic Museum this Saturday and Sunday (November 19-20, 2022). This event is sure to get you into the holiday spirit the Nordic way!
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Holiday gift idea: Skincare based on your loved one’s climate

SEATTLE — It’s the time of year when you’re likely looking for the perfect gift for loved ones near and far. With Pour Moi’s Climate-Smart skincare products, you can choose a gift based on the weather where the recipient lives. “Think of Climate-Smart as anti-aging skincare...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Rat City Roller Derby returns to a rink they used to call 'home'

Seattle’s oldest roller derby league is making its return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus this Saturday. Rat City Roller Derby started almost two decades ago in 2004 and is a league for women and nonbinary folks. The league drew thousands of fans to their games or as they call them in derby – bouts – at Key Arena. But at the end of 2019, they lost their home rink and struggled to find a new place before the pandemic shut everything down.
SEATTLE, WA

