Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
KING-5
Evening viewer is $5000 richer thanks to Best of Western Washington
BREMERTON, Wash. — The balloons are blown up, the cake is decorated. Kitsap Credit Union’s CEO Shawn Gilfedder has the big check and Evening’s Saint Bryan is in charge of confetti. "On behalf of the Kitsap Credit Union and KING 5 and the Best of Western Washington,...
Gourmet Seattle sweet potato pies for survivors — all in time for Thanksgiving
SEATTLE — Sweet potato pies for survivors of domestic violence. That’s the mission of one determined woman from Tacoma who owns Blessings Catering Company. Chef Delphia Brewton is a survivor herself. Now she and her team are baking gourmet pies to help victims pay rent or even buy a home, so they can get away from their abuser.
KING-5
Pups and pints make this Columbia City place a winner - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Growlerz is the winner of Best Pet Friendly Restaurant or Bar in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Growlerz is a combination dog day care, pay-to-play off leash park and bar in Columbia City that's well loved by both two legged — and four legged — fans.
KING-5
Made in Washington has been showcasing locally made products for nearly 40 years - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — It's a store for both tourists and locals alike. "We are at Made in Washington in the Pike Place Market," said store manager Carla Walton. "We have been around here since 1984, almost 40 years, and we've been curating the best of the best makers here in Washington since then."
KING-5
The barbershop in Capitol Hill that is forming relationships with their clients - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — The Keep is the winner of Best New Business in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The Keep is a barbershop located on Madison Street on Capitol Hill and regulars call it their favorite barbershop. A place where many hairstyles are cut, conversations are had, and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Celebration of life set for Art Oberto, Seattle’s sausage and jerky king
A celebration of life for Art Oberto, a Seattle fixture known as the city’s sausage and jerky king, will be held Friday at the Museum of History & Industry. Oberto died in August, about a week after he had a mild stroke, at his assisted-living apartment in Seattle, his family said. He was 95.
KING-5
Best Taco winner is a Northwest classic - 2022's Best
RENTON, Wash. — Taco Time is the winner of Best Taco in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewer's poll. This Northwest company has been around since 1962 when Frank Tonkin Senior opened his first Taco Time in White Center, Washington. But 2022 is the first time Taco Time Northwest...
KING-5
Beloved show Teatro ZinZanni returns home to Seattle - What's Up This Week
A beloved spectacle of love, dinner, and chaos is back! Teatro ZinZanni has returned with their first shows in years. You can catch a whole new show in a whole new spot now through Feb. 19 in Sodo Park. Disenchanted / Nov. 18 / Disney+. And they lived happily ever...
KING-5
'Girlfriends' shopping experience lifts up women owned small businesses
SEATTLE — Armoire is typically a hub for clothing rentals, but soon it will transform into a holiday shopping experience. It's called the Girlfriends Holiday Marketplace. It will feature music, a full wine bar and food, as well as plenty of shopping opportunities, specifically in support of women owned businesses.
KING-5
This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with a side of ohana - 2022's Best
KINGSTON, Wash. — Ono Poke is the winner of Best Poke in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Steven Ono and Leilani Mickelsen have a piece of paradise in Kitsap County. It's called Ono Poke Too, a smaller version of the authentic Hawaiian poke restaurant Steven has run...
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KING-5
The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store. The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
Dingfelder's Delicatessen's hot brisket sandwich is worth the money
My ongoing search for Seattle's best bagels recently led me to Dingfelder's Delicatessen on Capitol Hill. But what really captured my heart at this New York-style Jewish deli was its amazing hot brisket sandwich. Details: This sandwich ($22) is overflowing with juicy brisket that's falling apart it's so tender. Even...
What’s the best grocery store in Tacoma?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Tacoma? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Julefest Is A Nordic Christmas Celebration You Won’t Want To Miss
Did you know that Seattle has a rich history of Nordic people and culture? You can learn about it year-round at the National Nordic Museum that is located in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood—or experience a taste at this year’s Julefest. Seattle’s Julefest is a Nordic Christmas celebration taking place at the National Nordic Museum this Saturday and Sunday (November 19-20, 2022). This event is sure to get you into the holiday spirit the Nordic way!
KING-5
Holiday gift idea: Skincare based on your loved one’s climate
SEATTLE — It’s the time of year when you’re likely looking for the perfect gift for loved ones near and far. With Pour Moi’s Climate-Smart skincare products, you can choose a gift based on the weather where the recipient lives. “Think of Climate-Smart as anti-aging skincare...
knkx.org
Rat City Roller Derby returns to a rink they used to call 'home'
Seattle’s oldest roller derby league is making its return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus this Saturday. Rat City Roller Derby started almost two decades ago in 2004 and is a league for women and nonbinary folks. The league drew thousands of fans to their games or as they call them in derby – bouts – at Key Arena. But at the end of 2019, they lost their home rink and struggled to find a new place before the pandemic shut everything down.
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
