Did you know that Seattle has a rich history of Nordic people and culture? You can learn about it year-round at the National Nordic Museum that is located in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood—or experience a taste at this year’s Julefest. Seattle’s Julefest is a Nordic Christmas celebration taking place at the National Nordic Museum this Saturday and Sunday (November 19-20, 2022). This event is sure to get you into the holiday spirit the Nordic way!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO