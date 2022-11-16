Note: The following appears in the Miami football gameday program. As a South Carolinian who grew up a Clemson fan, Elijah Rodgers is extremely thankful for the time he has spent on the Tiger roster. Although his journey to Tigertown was filled with setbacks, his dedication and continual effort to be the best player he can be has ultimately paid off and rewarded him.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO