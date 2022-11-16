Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
clemsontigers.com
Four Double-Digit Scorers Pace Tigers in 76-66 Victory Over Bellarmine
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball built as much as a 15-point lead in the second half against Bellarmine in a 76-66 victory on Friday night. The Tigers (3-1) were paced by Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and his team-high 15 points and career-high eight assists. A total of five Tigers netted double-figures, including two off the bench in Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) (13 points) and PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) (10 points).
clemsontigers.com
Jesiah Carlton | Best Version of Himself
Note: The following appears in the Miami football gameday program. Here at Clemson, it’s about the culture.” Linebacker Jesiah Carlton could have stopped playing after his four years at Wingate, but he saw an opportunity as a graduate to play for a team and for a school he has always admired.
clemsontigers.com
Tyler Davis | The Anchor
Note: The following appears in the Miami football gameday program. Tyler Davis has been a mainstay on the Clemson defense since arriving on campus in 2019. As a recruit, Davis was rated as a four-star talent from the Sunshine State. He made an immediate impact on a retooled Clemson defense that just a year prior halted a historically elite Alabama offense in the CFP National Championship Game.
clemsontigers.com
Dan Radakovich
Note: The following appears in the Miami football gameday program. I don’t often write a story about Clemson’s opponent in “The Last Word” article in the gameday program, but this weekend, I am making an exception. Dan Radakovich came to Tigertown during the 2012-13 academic year...
clemsontigers.com
100 Yards of Wellness
Note: The following appears in the Miami football gameday program. Clemson’s path to the forefront of elite athlete recovery started with a culture change. For generations, despite the best efforts and cheeriest dispositions of athletic trainers, an unfortunate misconception lingered. The athletic training room is for the injured, and...
clemsontigers.com
Hester Signs One to 2023 Class
Clemson, S.C.—Kelley Hester has added another in-state golfer to the Clemson family, as Anderson-native Ivy Schulze signed with the Tigers last week. Schulze was a two-time region champ at nearby T.L. Hanna High School, leading her team to a third place finish in both the Upper State Championship and State Championship and two school-record performances.
clemsontigers.com
Elijah Rodgers | Cherishing the Brotherhood
Note: The following appears in the Miami football gameday program. As a South Carolinian who grew up a Clemson fan, Elijah Rodgers is extremely thankful for the time he has spent on the Tiger roster. Although his journey to Tigertown was filled with setbacks, his dedication and continual effort to be the best player he can be has ultimately paid off and rewarded him.
