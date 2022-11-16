United Airlines pilots picket in Denver demanding fair contracts

United pilots picketed outside training facility in Central Park neighborhood on Tuesday 00:38

Pilots picketed outside the United Airlines flight training center near Denver's central park neighborhood.

They numbered around 500 Tuesday afternoon and said United management has delayed finalizing new contracts.

The pilots are just trying to inform all of us and say they are unified and they've waited long enough.

"United management has been investing in all other aspects of their airline, but they are slow and delayed in their investment to their most important asset, and that's the pilots," said Cpt. Greg Everhard, a Boeing 757 pilot at United Airlines.

United sent CBS News Colorado a statement saying the picketing had no impact on United flights Tuesday and "we are continuing to work with the airline pilots association to reach an industry-leading labor agreement for our world-class aviators."