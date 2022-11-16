Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Bowl projections: LSU expected to make short trip to big bowl for postseason destination
LSU’s bowl projections are looking sweeter all the time. With just over two weeks until the College Football Playoff and bowl parings are released, the vast majority of picks have the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Eleven of 15 bowl projections have LSU playing in the venerable New Orleans...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB
LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road
Southern University is the fourth SWAC team to beat a Pac-12 team in the last week as it knocks off Cal on the road. The post SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
theadvocate.com
LSU-UAB: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
The LSU football team plays host to UAB at 8 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be this season's non-conference finale for both squads. LSU rolls in with as much momentum as any team in the country, having clinched the SEC West title and a battle with Georgia in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.
brproud.com
LSU Holds No. 1 Women’s Basketball Recruiting Class
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball recruiting class maintained its No. 1 ranking by ESPN on Wednesday after the final two Top-10 players in the class announced their commitments. LSU is the only program in the country to sign two Top-10 players. The Tigers also have the...
theadvocate.com
One of LSU LB Harold Perkins' sacks against Arkansas was taken away. Here's why.
An unusual statistical adjustment has erased one of LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins’ four sacks against Arkansas. Perkins originally tied a single-game school record in the 13-10 win Saturday, but the NCAA did not officially give him credit for a sack on his game-sealing forced fumble. As Arkansas submitted...
LSU Tight End Mason Taylor a Star in the Making, Growing Each Game
LSU tight end Mason Taylor has become a key contributor to the Tigers’ offensive success over the last few weeks. The true freshman quickly became the hero in the Bayou Bengals’ upset victory over Alabama, but to him that was just the introduction. Taylor has been making highlight...
theadvocate.com
Harold Perkins showed out vs. Arkansas, but another LSU linebacker also had his best game
LSU linebacker Greg Penn III's performance against Arkansas was probably overshadowed by linebacker Harold Perkins' historic performance. Penn, a sophomore, tallied 10 total tackles, 2 1/2 of them for loss and one pass deflection against the Razorbacks, meaning he has the third-most tackles on the team so far this year.
theadvocate.com
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye's family making first trip to Tiger Stadium
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye’s family has never been to Tiger Stadium, but will make the trip this Saturday. “I’ve been telling them about it, but they just have to see themselves,” Gaye said. “Nobody compares to Tiger Stadium, so we’ll see how they react to that.”
theadvocate.com
Jersey days: Two LSU commitments cement plans for post-season all-star football games
One all-star jersey ceremony was held Wednesday and another is set for Thursday as two LSU commitments, running back Kaleb Jackson and wide receiver Shelton Sampson, finalize their postseason plans. Liberty’s Jackson received his U.S. Army Bowl all-star jersey in an afternoon ceremony held at the school. Jackson was sidelined...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: New LSU football chaplain helps team 'grow spiritually'
Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team. “I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
theadvocate.com
Determination drives Blue Gators' kicker Peyton Woodring to No. 1 national ranking
Ascension Episcopal’s Peyton Woodring grew up playing soccer and admits starring as a football player was never a thought, let alone a dream. In fact, Woodring had no plans of playing high school football for the Blue Gators, despite being known for his toughness as a receiver, defensive end and safety in three years of middle school ball.
theadvocate.com
Breakaway speed has made soft-spoken receiver a breakout player for fifth-seeded Zachary
Look up and down Zachary High School roster, you’ll see star-studded recruits. Elite prospects coveted by big-time college programs. There’s the quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commit. There’s the safety Kylin Jackson, committed to LSU. And the edge rusher, Ashley Williams, who’s headed to Auburn. Notably,...
theadvocate.com
Zachary is turning into a second-half team with their playoff win in the second round
Zachary High continued to work its late-game magic against West Monroe in Friday night’s nonselect Division I playoff game. The fifth-seeded Broncos trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, then rallied with three touchdowns to defeat the visiting Rebels 20-10. The win marked the fourth time in six...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings Catholic rushes its way to victory and a playoff advance
The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Running back Tanner Brinkman rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, while quarterback Preston Welch passed for a couple of scores to help lead the Rebels to a 51-27 win over George Washington Carver in the second round of the select Division II playoffs on Friday.
LSUSports.net
World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
theadvocate.com
A Lutcher sophomore lead the way for the Bulldogs for another playoff win
Lutcher received a jolt of offense from an unexpected source Friday night in its 49-33 home playoff win over St. Martinville. Sophomore running back Trenton Chaney amassed nearly 300 all-purpose yards to lead his Bulldogs through the second round of the LHSAA Division II nonselect playoffs. The performance was crucial...
theadvocate.com
No one knew who would win the Madison Prep- St. Louis Catholic game until overtime
Tony Lewis scored on a 3-yard run in overtime to provide the game’s only points and give the Madison Prep Chargers a 6-0 win over the St. Louis Catholic Saints in a Division II select regional-round playoff game Friday night at Glen Oaks. Next up for Madison Prep (8-3)...
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It’s mid-October. Why would the season be ending so early? Is the program saying goodbye?. Not only was the season...
