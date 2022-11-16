ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB

LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU-UAB: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow

The LSU football team plays host to UAB at 8 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be this season's non-conference finale for both squads. LSU rolls in with as much momentum as any team in the country, having clinched the SEC West title and a battle with Georgia in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Holds No. 1 Women’s Basketball Recruiting Class

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball recruiting class maintained its No. 1 ranking by ESPN on Wednesday after the final two Top-10 players in the class announced their commitments. LSU is the only program in the country to sign two Top-10 players. The Tigers also have the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: New LSU football chaplain helps team 'grow spiritually'

Leading prayer huddles — not blocking, tackling or coaching — is one way in which Floyd Prescott III makes an impact on the LSU football team. “I help the guys grow spiritually,” said Prescott, 43, who had been leading various LSU players, coaches and support staff in prayer and Bible study for years before assuming the role of chaplain this year with the backing of coach Brian Kelly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Determination drives Blue Gators' kicker Peyton Woodring to No. 1 national ranking

Ascension Episcopal’s Peyton Woodring grew up playing soccer and admits starring as a football player was never a thought, let alone a dream. In fact, Woodring had no plans of playing high school football for the Blue Gators, despite being known for his toughness as a receiver, defensive end and safety in three years of middle school ball.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings Catholic rushes its way to victory and a playoff advance

The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Running back Tanner Brinkman rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, while quarterback Preston Welch passed for a couple of scores to help lead the Rebels to a 51-27 win over George Washington Carver in the second round of the select Division II playoffs on Friday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSUSports.net

World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

A Lutcher sophomore lead the way for the Bulldogs for another playoff win

Lutcher received a jolt of offense from an unexpected source Friday night in its 49-33 home playoff win over St. Martinville. Sophomore running back Trenton Chaney amassed nearly 300 all-purpose yards to lead his Bulldogs through the second round of the LHSAA Division II nonselect playoffs. The performance was crucial...
LUTCHER, LA
ktalnews.com

What happened to SUSLA’s football program?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It’s mid-October. Why would the season be ending so early? Is the program saying goodbye?. Not only was the season...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy