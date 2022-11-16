ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Refrains From Endorsing President Joe Biden's 2022 Presidency

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTU3e_0jCLR6IL00
mega

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sang President Joe Biden 's praises during a recent interview — but stopped short when it came to whether she would endorse him for another White House run.

After gushing that the 79-year-old is "doing a great job," Obama, 58, was asked during an ABC News special that aired Sunday, November 13, if she hoped he would run again , to which she awkwardly replied, "You know, I, I – I will have to see."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJTEj_0jCLR6IL00
mega

Former President Barack Obama 's wife clarified that her hesitancy comes from her own experiences as First Lady, as she knows too well what an important decision it is to run for a second term.

MICHELLE OBAMA ADMITS SHE WAS INITIALLY 'SCARED' OF BECOMING FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES

"It’s a personal decision that he and his family have to make. Probably, if I hadn’t been through it, I would feel more cavalier about opining on it," Obama offered. "But I know it’s a personal call and I don’t want to be one of the millions of people weighing in on what he should do, he and Jill [Biden] should do."

"It’s probably the only job that few people know what it feels like to do, but everybody thinks they know how to do it. Everybody’s a backseat driver when it comes to being Commander-in-Chief of the most powerful nation on earth ," said Obama of the current Commander-in-Chief — whom she said is trying his absolute best.

"But it’s a tough job," she concluded, "and I think that he’s doing the best he can under some tough circumstances."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7h1Z_0jCLR6IL00
mega

It's still unclear whether the current president plans on running in the 2024 race , but Biden's political future is now front-and-center for Democrats given that most midterm election races have been called.

CUTEST THINGS BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA HAVE SAID ABOUT THEIR 30 YEAR MARRIAGE

Back in September, Biden declared that it was "much too early" at that time to say whether he was going to throw his hat in the ring again . He then offered the following month that while he has not made a formal decision, his "intention" was to do so.

CNN reported on Obama's reaction to Biden's potential run.

Comments / 73

white lives matter
1d ago

michell Obama was the worst first lady/man in American history everyone knows that

Reply(4)
20
charlie tears
2d ago

Yea he's doing a great following Barack's directions because otherwise it's 25A and it's back to the nursing home

Reply
8
cordean french
1d ago

He's got that...."But..but..You promised " expression 👉👉It's time to GO JOE 👉☠

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Looks Lost & Confused As He Awkwardly Tries To Find The Exit After Wrapping Up Speech

Another day, another awkward President Joe Biden moment! On Thursday, October 20, the politician spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, and when he walked off the stage, he turned to his right and then stopped, raising his hands while talking to his team. He then turned to his right and headed for the other way, making a 180-degree turn to his left to find where the exit was. He then pointed at the exit before leaving the stage. Biden, who turns 80 next month, also seemed frazzled while talking to reporters. When he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin smirks as he’s asked about ‘sending everyone to heaven’ in nuclear war

Vladimir Putin smirked after he was asked to reassure the audience at the Valdai Discussion Club that the world is not on the verge of nuclear war.Speaker, Fyodor Lukyanov told the Russian president that "a lot of people became nervous" after he pointed out the country's "nuclear presence".The speaker asked: "Remembering your statement here four years ago that we would all go to heaven. We are in no hurry, are we?"After responding with a long pause, Mr Lukyanov pointed out that the president’s silence was "alarming".While smirking, Putin responded: "I did that on purpose so you would be on your guard. The effect has been achieved."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukrainians queue for water months after Russians cut off city’s main supplyPutin fires sniper rifle as he inspects Russian mobilised reservistsHuge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

155K+
Followers
5K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy