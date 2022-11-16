Michelle Obama Refrains From Endorsing President Joe Biden's 2022 Presidency

mega

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sang President Joe Biden 's praises during a recent interview — but stopped short when it came to whether she would endorse him for another White House run.

After gushing that the 79-year-old is "doing a great job," Obama, 58, was asked during an ABC News special that aired Sunday, November 13, if she hoped he would run again , to which she awkwardly replied, "You know, I, I – I will have to see."

Former President Barack Obama 's wife clarified that her hesitancy comes from her own experiences as First Lady, as she knows too well what an important decision it is to run for a second term.

"It’s a personal decision that he and his family have to make. Probably, if I hadn’t been through it, I would feel more cavalier about opining on it," Obama offered. "But I know it’s a personal call and I don’t want to be one of the millions of people weighing in on what he should do, he and Jill [Biden] should do."

"It’s probably the only job that few people know what it feels like to do, but everybody thinks they know how to do it. Everybody’s a backseat driver when it comes to being Commander-in-Chief of the most powerful nation on earth ," said Obama of the current Commander-in-Chief — whom she said is trying his absolute best.

"But it’s a tough job," she concluded, "and I think that he’s doing the best he can under some tough circumstances."

It's still unclear whether the current president plans on running in the 2024 race , but Biden's political future is now front-and-center for Democrats given that most midterm election races have been called.

Back in September, Biden declared that it was "much too early" at that time to say whether he was going to throw his hat in the ring again . He then offered the following month that while he has not made a formal decision, his "intention" was to do so.

