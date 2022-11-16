ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

What Kind of Tractor Does Blake Shelton Have?

By William DeLong
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Blake Shelton is just a regular guy. He wears boots, plays guitar, and helps up-and-coming acts succeed on a reality TV show called The Voice . He’s worth $60 million . His wife, Gwen Stefani , is worth $100 million . And the country-singing superstar owns a tractor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xxp1E_0jCLR3eA00
Blake Shelton | Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Rather than pay someone to work the land on his ranch in Oklahoma, Shelton takes some time off from singing, writing songs, and inspiring the next generation to feel the sun on his face and hear the hum of his tractor’s engine.

Blake Shelton owns a huge tractor with roots in his childhood

Despite being a country superstar with millions of fans, Shelton has stayed true to his roots. Born and raised in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, he left home at 17 to pursue a music career. But he always returned home.

Shelton’s father was a Kubota tractor salesman and a hardworking father who supported his family. The tractor he currently owns is huge, an M7-172 model. The rear wheels are almost as tall as the country singer.

The tractor has a front attachment that can clear out small trees and lift dirt, while the rear of the tractor can have mowing, tilling, or sawing implements.

Why does Blake Shelton own a tractor?

Ten Point Ranch sits on 1,382 acres five miles from his hometown of Tishomingo, notes Wide Open Country . The property has plenty of woodlands, perfect for hunting deer. There are several ponds and creeks, and a river runs through the sprawling property.

His ranch is where Shelton and Stefani got married, and the couple frequently visits there when they aren’t touring or working in Los Angeles. Shelton has recorded music videos there, like the one for “God’s Country,” written songs about working the land, and spends quiet time with his wife and three stepsons in the heart of America.

The couple also owns a restaurant in Tishomingo as well as several homes along Lake Texoma, just an hour from the ranch. The sprawling ranch and tractor aren’t just for show. Shelton uses his heavy equipment to manage the crops he grows, including sweet corn. Photos on Instagram show him tilling rows and rows of dirt to plant corn and other crops. He also fishes and hunts at Ten Point Ranch.

Blake Shelton is entering a new phase in his life

Fans will see photos of the three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, holding fish and roasting marshmallows around a bonfire. It’s a very different side of Shelton as he happily spends more and more time with his wife and boys. He told ET Online that he’s prioritizing his family and having a blast as a stepfather, saying he’s entering a new phase in his life.

Oh, and the tractor? Shelton clearly has fun with it, too, if this Instagram video is any indication. He just looks like a regular guy working the land, which makes the 46-year-old singer even more relatable to his fans.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Admitted She Had No Idea Who Blake Shelton Was and Didn’t Understand Why People Liked Him

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake Unscathed as Three Artists Go Home

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for the first live results show of the season, as three artists were eliminated following Monday’s Top 16 performances in the Live Playoffs. At the end of the night, Bryce Leatherwood won the Instant Save, meaning Team Blake kept all four artists in the competition.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project

Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TODAY.com

Watch Joanna Gaines’ son Crew write an adorable message for Chip’s birthday

Joanna Gaines posted a sweet video on Nov. 14 of son Crew with a Sharpie marker in hand, writing a note to his father, Chip Gaines, on Chip's 48th birthday. "I love you, Dad. I really love you and I hope you wanna fish," Crew says in the video before pausing to add a letter to his notecard.
Hypebae

Channing Tatum Leaves Little to the Imagination in the First 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer

The first official trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, starring Channing Tatum has been released, showing a steamier side of the actor. The preview starts out with Tatum’s Mike Lane and his co-star Salma Hayek at a party in Miami. Mike is a a broke bartender serving her drinks. The pair have a conversation about his career, which then leads him to show her his dance moves. “You came along and gave me this unexpected magical moment that made me remember who I really was,” she tells him. They form a relationship then embark on a new adventure in London.
Domaine

Kristin Cavallari Finally Feels at Home

When most people think of Kristin Cavallari, Laguna Beach, California comes to mind. After all, the 35-year-old business owner and New York Times best-selling author rose to fame as a cast member on MTV’s reality television series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County during her junior year of high school. She later joined MTV’s spinoff The Hills, which followed Cavallari and her castmates’ personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.
TENNESSEE STATE
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson’s latest Adele cover will knock your socks off

Kelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” is Adele-ight. Clarkson wowed fans with her cover of Adele’s hit “Rumour Has It” on her talk show on Nov. 16. Clarkson stood in place in a patterned dress by her microphone, while lights flashed across the stage. The clip starts off subdued, hinting at what’s to come, while Clarkson flashes the vocal range that has made her a star. She takes a pause between the first and second verse before amping up the track and then bringing it home with a literal wink as she wraps up the song.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

224K+
Followers
120K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy