What Kind of Tractor Does Blake Shelton Have?

Blake Shelton is just a regular guy. He wears boots, plays guitar, and helps up-and-coming acts succeed on a reality TV show called The Voice . He’s worth $60 million . His wife, Gwen Stefani , is worth $100 million . And the country-singing superstar owns a tractor.

Blake Shelton | Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Rather than pay someone to work the land on his ranch in Oklahoma, Shelton takes some time off from singing, writing songs, and inspiring the next generation to feel the sun on his face and hear the hum of his tractor’s engine.

Blake Shelton owns a huge tractor with roots in his childhood

Despite being a country superstar with millions of fans, Shelton has stayed true to his roots. Born and raised in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, he left home at 17 to pursue a music career. But he always returned home.

Shelton’s father was a Kubota tractor salesman and a hardworking father who supported his family. The tractor he currently owns is huge, an M7-172 model. The rear wheels are almost as tall as the country singer.

The tractor has a front attachment that can clear out small trees and lift dirt, while the rear of the tractor can have mowing, tilling, or sawing implements.

Why does Blake Shelton own a tractor?

Ten Point Ranch sits on 1,382 acres five miles from his hometown of Tishomingo, notes Wide Open Country . The property has plenty of woodlands, perfect for hunting deer. There are several ponds and creeks, and a river runs through the sprawling property.

His ranch is where Shelton and Stefani got married, and the couple frequently visits there when they aren’t touring or working in Los Angeles. Shelton has recorded music videos there, like the one for “God’s Country,” written songs about working the land, and spends quiet time with his wife and three stepsons in the heart of America.

The couple also owns a restaurant in Tishomingo as well as several homes along Lake Texoma, just an hour from the ranch. The sprawling ranch and tractor aren’t just for show. Shelton uses his heavy equipment to manage the crops he grows, including sweet corn. Photos on Instagram show him tilling rows and rows of dirt to plant corn and other crops. He also fishes and hunts at Ten Point Ranch.

Blake Shelton is entering a new phase in his life

Fans will see photos of the three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, holding fish and roasting marshmallows around a bonfire. It’s a very different side of Shelton as he happily spends more and more time with his wife and boys. He told ET Online that he’s prioritizing his family and having a blast as a stepfather, saying he’s entering a new phase in his life.

Oh, and the tractor? Shelton clearly has fun with it, too, if this Instagram video is any indication. He just looks like a regular guy working the land, which makes the 46-year-old singer even more relatable to his fans.

