Live Gameday Updates: FSU Football hosts Louisiana on Saturday at noon
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 19 Florida State hosts Louisiana on Saturday at noon from Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and the Ragin' Cajuns can be seen on RSN. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here. FSU is...
FSU Soccer Pulls Away in Second Half to Top LSU in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State soccer (15-2-3) topped LSU (10-4-7) 4-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Seminoles netted a trio of goals in the second half to continue their quest for the program's fourth National Title. FSU is now 53-2-1 in the NCAA Tournament at home.
Live Updates: Florida 76, FSU 67 - Final
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball hosts Florida on Friday evening at 8 p.m. in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will be shown on the ACC...
Florida Gators vs. FSU: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators first road game of the season against FSU in Tallahassee.
Gators snap Tallahassee losing streak in comeback win
It seemed like no matter what Florida tried in the first half of its road game at Florida State on Friday night, it didn’t work. The Gators drove to the basket and passed into the post but missed 11 layups. When they attempted to score from beyond the arc, they couldn’t, missing 11 of 12 3-pointers. Defensively, Florida was picked apart, surrendering 43 points on a near 50 percent shooting performance from a Seminoles team that has otherwise underwhelmed in the early stages of its campaign.
FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker
Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
Top247 2024 Update: Where do FSU commits/targets sit in the latest rankings?
247Sports released their updated 2024 Top247 Rankings today and several Florida State commitments and recruiting targets were shuffled around. FSU's 2024 recruiting class currently sits at No. 4 in the country with six commitments already in the boat. Here's a breakdown of where each FSU pledge and target sits in...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida falls apart in fourth quarter, loses to Florida State
Guard KK Deans took the game into her own hands. She scored eight points, drew a charge and assisted the game-tying basket. The score was even at 61 with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. The Seminoles took a 6-point lead as the fourth quarter approached.
Thomasville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The St. Pius X Catholic High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 18, 2022, 16:15:00.
wmfe.org
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M will face off at the Florida Classic a week after Nicole
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M Universities will face off at Camping World Stadium on Saturday for the Florida Classic, marking 25 years of the matchup in Orlando. But this year, the big weekend comes after 2 storms hit Volusia County and Central Florida hard this hurricane season. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with BCU’s interim president Lawrence Drake to talk about the economic impact of Classic weekend.
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
WCTV
Magbanua being brought back to Tallahassee for questioning in Markel murder case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A judge has ordered Katherine Magbanua to be transported to Tallahassee to answer questions in a closed-door session with prosecutors called a proffer. The court order filed Wednesday and signed by Circuit Judge Robert Wheeler says Magbanua will be brought to the State Attorney’s Office “for...
fsunews.com
Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections
Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
WCTV
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
thefamuanonline.com
An alumna who is determined to make a difference
This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
WCTV
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
WCTV
Portion of Apalachee Parkway closed until November 22 for overpass repairs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A portion of Apalachee Parkway from Calhoun Street to Broward Street will be closed from Thursday, November 17 at 5 a.m. until Tuesday, November 22 at 5 a.m. Crews have posted detour signs to help drivers navigate the construction. During this time, crews will be making...
thefamuanonline.com
The best and worst food at the fair
The 80th North Florida Fair has come to pass once again and Tallahassee residents took full advantage of the two-week experience. It’s safe to say that mostly everybody goes to the fair to indulge in some of the best foods and sweet treats, but all that glitters isn’t gold.
Pedestrian dead following traffic incident near Pensacola, Mabry streets
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.
WCTV
Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two drivers were injured in a crash on Blountstown Highway Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened a little before 6:45 am along Blountstown Highway near the intersection of Joe Thomas Rd. Troopers say a car headed east failed to...
247Sports
