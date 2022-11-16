ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Live Updates: Florida 76, FSU 67 - Final

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball hosts Florida on Friday evening at 8 p.m. in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will be shown on the ACC...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Gators snap Tallahassee losing streak in comeback win

It seemed like no matter what Florida tried in the first half of its road game at Florida State on Friday night, it didn’t work. The Gators drove to the basket and passed into the post but missed 11 layups. When they attempted to score from beyond the arc, they couldn’t, missing 11 of 12 3-pointers. Defensively, Florida was picked apart, surrendering 43 points on a near 50 percent shooting performance from a Seminoles team that has otherwise underwhelmed in the early stages of its campaign.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker

Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida falls apart in fourth quarter, loses to Florida State

Guard KK Deans took the game into her own hands. She scored eight points, drew a charge and assisted the game-tying basket. The score was even at 61 with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. The Seminoles took a 6-point lead as the fourth quarter approached.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wmfe.org

Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M will face off at the Florida Classic a week after Nicole

Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M Universities will face off at Camping World Stadium on Saturday for the Florida Classic, marking 25 years of the matchup in Orlando. But this year, the big weekend comes after 2 storms hit Volusia County and Central Florida hard this hurricane season. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with BCU’s interim president Lawrence Drake to talk about the economic impact of Classic weekend.
ORLANDO, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections

Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

The best and worst food at the fair

The 80th North Florida Fair has come to pass once again and Tallahassee residents took full advantage of the two-week experience. It’s safe to say that mostly everybody goes to the fair to indulge in some of the best foods and sweet treats, but all that glitters isn’t gold.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two drivers were injured in a crash on Blountstown Highway Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened a little before 6:45 am along Blountstown Highway near the intersection of Joe Thomas Rd. Troopers say a car headed east failed to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy