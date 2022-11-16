It seemed like no matter what Florida tried in the first half of its road game at Florida State on Friday night, it didn’t work. The Gators drove to the basket and passed into the post but missed 11 layups. When they attempted to score from beyond the arc, they couldn’t, missing 11 of 12 3-pointers. Defensively, Florida was picked apart, surrendering 43 points on a near 50 percent shooting performance from a Seminoles team that has otherwise underwhelmed in the early stages of its campaign.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO