ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

2 Interesting Wrinkles in Ty Gibbs’ Move to the Cup Series Becoming Official

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Just because Ty Gibbs’ promotion to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing surprised no one doesn’t mean there weren’t a couple of unexpected developments to announce Tuesday afternoon.

JGR is taking pains to establish the reigning Xfinity Series champion as the first Ty Gibbs and not the next Kyle Busch. That means taking some obvious steps toward wiping away memories associated with the No. 18 Toyota.

JGR gives Ty Gibbs his first full-time Cup Series assignment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VLM5_0jCLQXu600
Ty Gibbs poses with the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship trophy after winning at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2022. | Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Winning the Xfinity Series championship in his first full season gave Ty Gibbs a leg up in earning a full-time ride in the Cup Series beginning next February. Performing respectably while driving in 15 races in NASCAR’s top series to fill in for Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing was another major step. And, when all else fails, there’s always falling back on the fact Gibbs’ grandfather founded and still owns the team.

Joe Gibbs Racing made the announcement Tuesday. Gibbs fills the void left by Kyle Busch’s departure , and he will compete alongside JGR veterans Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell. He will still be just 20 years old when he begins pursuit of his first Cup Series playoff berth.

Gibbs went to 23XI on loan beginning on July 24 at Pocono and finished with one top-10 showing. He bowed out early four times, twice due to crashes and twice following mechanical issues. Otherwise, he finished on the lead lap in nine of 11 races.

Wrinkle No. 1: Ty Gibbs isn’t inheriting Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota

The M&Ms No. 18 Toyota was probably the most easily identifiable car in the NASCAR Cup Series during Kyle Busch’s 15 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing. Alas, Mars, Inc., left Busch behind this offseason, and Busch is leaving JGR behind to drive for Richard Childress Racing.

All that remains is the No. 18, but even that will go missing once action starts with the Busch Light Clash in February. That’s because Ty Gibbs will be bringing the No. 54 that he used in the 2022 Xfinity Series campaign to the Cup Series.

That’s a savvy move on the part of Joe Gibbs Racing. Comparisons to the driver he’s replacing will be inevitable. Busch was just 19 when he started his first full Cup Series season, and he won twice that year. Gibbs has just gone through a hectic season of 48 races, culminating with a championship and followed just hours afterward by the death of his father. The last thing he needs is weekly reminders he’s taken a future Hall of Famer’s spot in the JGR lineup.

Wrinkle No. 2: JGR has promoted Chris Gayle to Cup Series crew chief

RELATED: Ty Gibbs Misses the Season-Ending Race Due to the Death of His Father

Tuesday was too soon for Joe Gibbs Racing to reveal sponsors for Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 Toyota but not to announce a significant personnel change. Chris Gayle, who was Gibbs’ crew chief in the Xfinity Series, will follow him to the Cup Series.

Before manning the pit box for all 11 of Gibbs’ Xfinity wins over two seasons, Gayle was Erik Jones’ crew chief from 2017-20 in the Cup Series, where the two scored a pair of wins together.

The JGR announcement did not reveal whether Ben Beshore, Kyle Busch’s crew chief the past two seasons, will remain with the organization in some other role. Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass speculated on Twitter that Beshore might handle one of JGR’s Xfinity Series cars in 2023.

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

The post 2 Interesting Wrinkles in Ty Gibbs’ Move to the Cup Series Becoming Official appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 2

Related
FanBuzz

Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket

From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
The Comeback

NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series

NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
racer.com

Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
CBS Sports

Ryan Preece hired to drive No. 41 for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that it has promoted Ryan Preece to the full-time driver of the No. 41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2023. The 32-year old driver and NASCAR Modified standout from Berlin, Connecticut, spent the 2022 season as Stewart-Haas Racing's reserve driver while also running a partial schedule across NASCAR's top three series.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Autoweek.com

NASCAR to Ring in the New Year with 2023 Rose Parade Float

NASCAR will be ringing in the new year in a new way, as race fans watching the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 2 might do a double take when it comes to at least one particular float. NASCAR has entered a float that will kick off its...
Jalopnik

NASCAR’s Garage 56 Le Mans Racer Completes First Test at Virginia International Raceway

NASCAR’s Garage 56 project was announced back in March of this year, but it still feels like a fever dream. The project revolves around entering a modified version of the Cup Series’ new NextGen stock car into the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, the centennial anniversary edition of the iconic race. Hendrick Motorsports, 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, are developing the Garage 56 entry with the expressed support of NASCAR itself, IMSA, Chevrolet and Goodyear.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

219K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy