Wright State takes over down stretch, defeats Bowling Green men's basketball

FAIRBORN, Ohio — Wright State pulled away down the stretch to claim an 80-71 victory over the Bowling Green men’s basketball team on Tuesday at the Nutter Center.

The visiting Falcons (2-1) held a couple of brief leads early in the second half and trailed by three with 8:50 to go, but Wright State (2-1) went on a 10-3 run in the final four minutes to secure the victory.

Bowling Green made just five of its 24 3-point attempts (20.8 percent). Wright State shot 53.3 percent from the field (32-of-60), including 62.5 percent (20-of-32) in the second half.

Wright State, which led 36 of the game’s 40 minutes, was ahead 32-27 at halftime. The Raiders entered the game coming off a 73-72 victory on Saturday at Louisville after opening the season with a 102-97, double-overtime loss against Davidson.

Leon Ayers III led Bowling Green with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go along with six rebounds. Samari Curtis had 16 points, five assists, and four steals, and Rashaun Agee had 12 points and six rebounds.

Amari Davis paced Wright State with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He also had seven rebounds. Trey Calvin had 15 points and eight assists, Brandon Noel had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and AJ Braun scored 10.

Bowling Green is at St. Bonaventure at 2 p.m. on Saturday before heading to Notre Dame for a 6:30 p.m. game on Nov. 22. The next Falcons home game is Nov. 26 against Southern Indiana.