Nebraska State

Nebraska’s incoming governor filling cabinet posts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In the days since he was voted into the state’s top office, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen has been assembling his cabinet. Friday, Team Pillen announced that Tony Goins, currently part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration, will continue to serve as director of the state Department of Economic Development. He has served there since 2019, according to the news release from Pillen’s team.
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in Week 12

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) return to Memorial Stadium for the home season finale Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4) come to town. The Huskers were all but eliminated from bowl eligibility with a road loss last Saturday at Michigan, but the Badgers will hope to clinch bowl eligibility with a win in Lincoln.
Huskers Shut Down Hawkeyes in 3-0 Win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second week in a row, the Nebraska volleyball team picked up a sweep over Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 at XTream Arena on Friday night. The sixth-ranked Huskers (23-3, 15-2 Big Ten) posted their sixth straight sweep of the Hawkeyes (8-20, 2-15...
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
Huskers release 2023 softball schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 56-game schedule this spring, including a 23-game conference slate. The Huskers will face a difficult schedule as nearly half of their games will be against postseason teams from last season. Nebraska will face 15 teams who competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament including six Super Regional squads and four Women’s College World Series teams.
Whipple ‘OK’ following sideline collision vs. Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple is okay following a sideline collision during Saturday’s game at Michigan. During the first half, a Michigan kick returner was forced into the Nebraska sideline, and ultimately collided with Whipple standing on the sideline. Whipple says he has a sprained...
Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He started with an opening statement on practice Wednesday and what he’s looking forward to in this week’s game against Wisconsin. “We were able to get some work...
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
Latest Election results: Democrats retain 17 seats in Nebraska Unicameral

(Lincoln, NE) -- It appears that Democrats in the Nebraska Unicameral now hold enough seats to break the Republican filibuster-proof majority. Republicans in the Unicameral would need 33 votes to block a filibuster attempt by Democrats, but the most recent elections results put out on Friday show Republicans will not reach 33 seats. The results show that Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in Omaha's District 20 race and that George Dungan was victorious over Russ Barger in Lincoln's District 26. Friday's results include provisional ballots, that were cast on election day.
Suggested routes for fans heading to Memorial Stadium Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be extra traffic coming into Lincoln Saturday for the final home Husker Football game of the season. Fans and drivers should be prepared for traffic slowdowns both before and after the game. The Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends fans heading to Memorial Stadium use the following routes:
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
