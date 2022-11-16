Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Niobium mining coming to southeast Nebraska
Three months ago Jon Beckenhauer had a stroke. Friday, he took time to thank first responders, his healthcare team, and his wife after he made a full recovery.
WOWT
Nebraska’s incoming governor filling cabinet posts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In the days since he was voted into the state’s top office, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen has been assembling his cabinet. Friday, Team Pillen announced that Tony Goins, currently part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration, will continue to serve as director of the state Department of Economic Development. He has served there since 2019, according to the news release from Pillen’s team.
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in Week 12
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) return to Memorial Stadium for the home season finale Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4) come to town. The Huskers were all but eliminated from bowl eligibility with a road loss last Saturday at Michigan, but the Badgers will hope to clinch bowl eligibility with a win in Lincoln.
1011now.com
Huskers Shut Down Hawkeyes in 3-0 Win
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second week in a row, the Nebraska volleyball team picked up a sweep over Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 at XTream Arena on Friday night. The sixth-ranked Huskers (23-3, 15-2 Big Ten) posted their sixth straight sweep of the Hawkeyes (8-20, 2-15...
1011now.com
Bird flu raises egg prices, leaves Omaha grocery stores with limited supplies
Oglala Lakota County, home of the Pine Ridge Reservation, has the lowest per capita income ($8,768) in the country, and ranks as the “poorest” county in the nation. The topic of overcrowding in Nebraska’s prisons was covered by experts at a forum called “Nebraska’s Prisons at a Crossroads.”
1011now.com
Nebraska vs Iowa game ball begins 344 mile journey raising awareness towards veteran suicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska and Iowa might be rivals on the field, but off the field they’re supporting a bigger cause together. Students and veterans in Nebraska began their journey to Iowa Wednesday at 6:15 a.m., carrying the game ball. As in years past, The Things They Carry...
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
1011now.com
Huskers release 2023 softball schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 56-game schedule this spring, including a 23-game conference slate. The Huskers will face a difficult schedule as nearly half of their games will be against postseason teams from last season. Nebraska will face 15 teams who competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament including six Super Regional squads and four Women’s College World Series teams.
1011now.com
Whipple ‘OK’ following sideline collision vs. Michigan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple is okay following a sideline collision during Saturday’s game at Michigan. During the first half, a Michigan kick returner was forced into the Nebraska sideline, and ultimately collided with Whipple standing on the sideline. Whipple says he has a sprained...
1011now.com
Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He started with an opening statement on practice Wednesday and what he’s looking forward to in this week’s game against Wisconsin. “We were able to get some work...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
Runza mascot receives Holiday Passport stamp for the first time
Many of us, I imagine, would run away in fear at the sight of a dinosaur. But what if this particular dinosaur was holding an order of frings?
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
iheart.com
Latest Election results: Democrats retain 17 seats in Nebraska Unicameral
(Lincoln, NE) -- It appears that Democrats in the Nebraska Unicameral now hold enough seats to break the Republican filibuster-proof majority. Republicans in the Unicameral would need 33 votes to block a filibuster attempt by Democrats, but the most recent elections results put out on Friday show Republicans will not reach 33 seats. The results show that Democrat John Fredrickson has defeated Republican Stu Dornan in Omaha's District 20 race and that George Dungan was victorious over Russ Barger in Lincoln's District 26. Friday's results include provisional ballots, that were cast on election day.
1011now.com
Suggested routes for fans heading to Memorial Stadium Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be extra traffic coming into Lincoln Saturday for the final home Husker Football game of the season. Fans and drivers should be prepared for traffic slowdowns both before and after the game. The Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends fans heading to Memorial Stadium use the following routes:
KETV.com
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives update on Huskers' coaching search
LINCOLN, Neb. — With signing day just a little more than a month away, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared his optimism Wednesday night about finding the best fit for the Huskers' next football coach. "Things are going well. We're where we had hoped to be and confident as...
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
Comments / 0