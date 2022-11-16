Read full article on original website
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?
First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn
The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
Snow Squall Warning Issued For Monroe & Carbon Counties Until 8PM
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Carbon and Monroe counties until 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, and Tobyhanna. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy...
Berks man killed in crash during wintry weather on I-81
UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp...
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
Winter Village in Easton to open
EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
Allentown becomes 2nd city in Pa. to make declawing cats illegal
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Declawing cats is now illegal in the City of Allentown. If you have a cat, you may already feel strongly about what experts call a painful procedure, or maybe you're not sure why it's a big deal. "I don't think very many vets enjoy doing the procedure...
Cause undetermined in fire that tore through Tamaqua buildings
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Investigators have figured out where a raging fire in Schuylkill County started, but not how it started. The Oct. 29 blaze that damaged six buildings in downtown Tamaqua started on the fire escape of one of the apartments, according to a fire report. It started outside the...
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
Airport Just Outside of Bucks County Makes the Top of the List for the Worst Flight Delays in the Country
The local airport is one of the worst when it comes to flight delays.Image via iStock. Just a stone’s throw from Bucks County, one major airport has recently made the list for having some of the worst delays in the country. Isabel Sepulveda wrote about the airport for Stacker.
UPDATE: PennDOT restores speed limits
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPDATE: PennDOT listed the speed restrictions around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Due to the winter weather, PennDOT has issued some speed restrictions on highways. The speed limit on Interstate 80 from Venango County in western PA to Interstate 81 in Luzerne County has been reduced to 45...
Aldi opens new South Whitehall store
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a new place to buy groceries in Lehigh County. Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new location in South Whitehall Township on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., not far from Dorney Park. Aldi, which opened its first United...
Ribbon cut at new Jordan Creek Greenway Trail in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local trail system is expanding. Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk cut the ribbon Thursday on the Jordan Creek Greenway Trail, a new addition to Allentown's trail network. The greenway is 1.7 miles long.
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
Pen Argyl High School wraps up 'Stuff the Bus' campaign
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Pen Argyl High School wrapped up its "Stuff the Bus" campaign Thursday afternoon. Students and teachers donated food for families in need in Pen Argyl so they can have a full Thanksgiving meal. Items were being collected since Halloween.
