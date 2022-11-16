ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?

First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn

The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Snow Squall Warning Issued For Monroe & Carbon Counties Until 8PM

The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Carbon and Monroe counties until 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, and Tobyhanna. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man killed in crash during wintry weather on I-81

UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Winter Village in Easton to open

EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands

MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: PennDOT restores speed limits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPDATE: PennDOT listed the speed restrictions around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Due to the winter weather, PennDOT has issued some speed restrictions on highways. The speed limit on Interstate 80 from Venango County in western PA to Interstate 81 in Luzerne County has been reduced to 45...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Aldi opens new South Whitehall store

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a new place to buy groceries in Lehigh County. Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new location in South Whitehall Township on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., not far from Dorney Park. Aldi, which opened its first United...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pen Argyl High School wraps up 'Stuff the Bus' campaign

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Pen Argyl High School wrapped up its "Stuff the Bus" campaign Thursday afternoon. Students and teachers donated food for families in need in Pen Argyl so they can have a full Thanksgiving meal. Items were being collected since Halloween.
PEN ARGYL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy