SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
South Carolina lawmakers studying ways to lower electric prices for ratepayers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As electric costs skyrocket, state lawmakers are studying ways to drive rates down, by possibly changing the way South Carolina buys and generates electricity. Kierra Rembert who lives in Columbia said her power bills are higher than ever. "They're about $300 a month," she said. And...
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
South Carolina’s COVID-19 rental assistance program to stop accepting applications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Stay Plus program application process is soon coming to an end. Officials said due to the success of the program on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:59 p.m. no new applications will be accepted. The program has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
Carolina Lights returns to SC State Fairgrounds, discount passes available
Dazzling holiday lights will soon illuminate the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the state fairgrounds as the South Carolina State Fair (SCSF) welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights. The annual drive-thru holiday lights show starts Dec. 3 through 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. and...
‘Rotten eggs’: $1.1M fine signed off against South Carolina paper mill
The odors, which were described to smell like 'rotten eggs,' were said to have been caused by H2S exposure.
Tax rebate 2022: South Carolina residents set to get $800 check by end of year
South Carolinians who filed their 2021 individual income tax returns by the extended deadline of Oct. 17 will get a rebate of up to $800 by the end of the year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal
(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
Here’s South Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to the Palmetto State! There’s a lot to do in South Carolina, just skip this one! Here’s South Carolina’s biggest tourist trap. It’s called South of the Border. It’s got a restaurant a hotel and attractions. And according to Bestlife it’s not great. Bestlife says it has bad theming, as well as political incorrectness and not so-subtle stereotypes. South of the Border is a tourist attraction for some reason. Named for its positionality along the South and North Carolina border, it’s a gift shop with a tacky name. Even visitors have pretty mixed opinions about this “destination,” in general.
Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina
TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC Hotel
Take a look at one of the most historical landmarks in SC. Even Winston Churchill visited it.Trip Advisor. One thing is for sure, there is no shortage of historic landmarks in the state of South Carolina. You have Charleston Historic District, Huntington Beach State Park, Middleton Place, Myrtle Beach State Park, Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, Beaufort National Cemetery, and too many more to name. However, one of the most historical landmarks in South Carolina is a hotel located in Aiken! In this article, we will take a look at what makes this landmark so special, the history behind it, as well as what the landmark has become.
New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone...
Sunny, cool South Carolina weather continues
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will remain over the area through early next week. Temperatures will remain below normal. Rain is not expected over the next several days. Temperatures will be a little warmer by the middle of next week. It was a very cold start to the day....
How to know if you are eligible for one-time South Carolina income tax rebate
This week, the South Carolina Department of Revenue began issuing one-time tax rebates to some South Carolinians.
