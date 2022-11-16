Take a look at one of the most historical landmarks in SC. Even Winston Churchill visited it.Trip Advisor. One thing is for sure, there is no shortage of historic landmarks in the state of South Carolina. You have Charleston Historic District, Huntington Beach State Park, Middleton Place, Myrtle Beach State Park, Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, Beaufort National Cemetery, and too many more to name. However, one of the most historical landmarks in South Carolina is a hotel located in Aiken! In this article, we will take a look at what makes this landmark so special, the history behind it, as well as what the landmark has become.

AIKEN, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO