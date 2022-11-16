ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game

Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three takeaways: Michigan basketball vs. Pittsburgh

Michigan was one of four teams invited to the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Wolverines first test was the Pittsburgh Panthers. It wasn’t much of a test though. Michigan was up 38-32 at halftime but then the Wolverines outscored Pittsburgh 53-28 in the second half to win the game 90-61. The Wolverines were able to get 12 players some game action and 11 players scored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KDKA News Radio

WPIAL Week 12 Spotlight Players 

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you? - I would say my coaches and teammates describe me as a team player because of the way I been able to adjust trying different positions. I am willing to do anything to help the team win.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Stubborn Penguins in danger of missing playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in trouble. It’s not too soon to say that. In fact, it may get late early. Whatever can go wrong, is. Their recent seven-game losing streak is the headliner. But the devil is in the Penguins’ details, and the New Jersey Devils are 13-3. They...
PITTSBURGH, PA

