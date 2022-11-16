Michigan was one of four teams invited to the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Wolverines first test was the Pittsburgh Panthers. It wasn’t much of a test though. Michigan was up 38-32 at halftime but then the Wolverines outscored Pittsburgh 53-28 in the second half to win the game 90-61. The Wolverines were able to get 12 players some game action and 11 players scored.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO