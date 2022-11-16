Read full article on original website
How to cancel a friend request on Facebook
It was a good idea in hindsight. You met someone, they looked nice, and you sent a friend request on Facebook. Fast-forward a day or two, and suddenly you’re having doubts. Was that necklace really made of human teeth? Here’s how to cancel a friend request on Facebook so you don’t have that creepy someone on your social media.
How to see posts you liked on Facebook
You may be looking for a liked post from last year. If so, Facebook has you covered. If you have had your Facebook account for a lengthy period of time, you have most likely given a ‘like’ to a lot of posts. This is a user’s way of liking the content (obviously), acknowledging they have seen the post, or even bookmarking the post to find it later. But if you have racked up hundreds or even thousands of likes, how can you go back and see the posts you liked on Facebook last week, last month, or last year? Ladies and gentlemen, for that, we turn to the Activity Log.
Tinder subscription plans compared
Are Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum worth your hard-earned cash?. If you want to try your luck, using Tinder for free can be a great way to pass the time. However, what if you want to get a bit more serious? You can essentially game the system by subscribing to Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum. You can see who likes you, get unlimited likes, and match with other people easier. Let’s go over how much Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, and Tinder Platinum cost, as well as what you get by subscribing to each.
Poll: Does your phone support dual SIMs?
Rocking a phone with two physical SIMs, a physical SIM and eSIM, or two eSIMs? Let us know via our featured poll!. Dual SIM functionality is one of the more underrated features on smartphones today, serving a variety of purposes. Of course, one of the biggest reasons to get a phone with dual SIM support is that you can have your work and personal numbers active on one device (no need for two phones).
How to move text messages to a new phone
How to keep your conversations going across devices. If you’ve just snagged a shiny new phone, you likely want to keep your messages. Here’s how to move text messages to a new phone. QUICK ANSWER. To move text messages to a new Android phone Open Settings on your...
How to cancel YouTube Primetime Channels subscriptions
It's pretty easy to cancel subscriptions to the new Primetime Video channels. The new YouTube Primetime Channels feature allows YouTube users to select from over 30 streaming services to watch their content from directly within the YouTube app or web browser. However, you may decide, for various reasons, to no longer pay for one of these streaming services. In that case, we have the info on how to cancel your Primetime Channel subscription on YouTube.
Google just launched a slew of helpful search features
Google has launched new features for Google Maps, Search, and more. Google has announced a bevy of new search features to make searching easier and more helpful. The new features center around Google Maps, Search, Lens, and Shopping. Most of the features are launching today, except one for Google Lens...
The best podcasts to listen to on Spotify — tech, comedy, true crime, and more
From comedy and culture to history, business, and more, here are the podcasts to listen to on Spotify. You may have just snagged a shiny new Spotify subscription, but what should you listen to now? Here are our top picks for the best podcasts on Spotify, from history and true crime to comedy and horror.
What is a Peloton Digital Membership?
A budget-friendly spin on a popular workout experience. Bring a spin studio experience into your home with a Peloton App membership. This is the pick for anyone who doesn’t have room in their budget (or in their living room) for a Peloton-branded bike or treadmill. Find out everything you need to know about Peloton’s most affordable access.
What are torrent files and is it safe to use them?
Major corporations use them every day. The internet would not be the smooth, seamless experience it usually is without the ability to move large files between computers. One way to facilitate this is to use active, always-on servers with incredible bandwidth. Another is peer-to-peer networking that uses the BitTorrent protocol to download large files in pieces from multiple computers. This method provides excellent download speeds and saves the original distributor of the file a fortune in server costs.
How to rotate your screen on Windows 10 and 11
Turn your screen sideways or upside down. If you need to rotate your screen on Windows 10 or 11, then it is a very easy thing to do. Many people, for example, like to have tall displays in portrait mode to maximize their screen real estate and make scrolling through feeds easier. If this sounds like you, then flipping the display to the side (or even upside down, if that’s your thing) takes a couple of seconds. Here’s how.
How to make a live wallpaper on Android or iPhone
Live wallpapers may be heavy on the battery, but they sure are fun! Especially if you learn how to make your own. This is why we’ll show you how to make a live wallpaper on Android and iPhone. QUICK ANSWER. You can make a live wallpaper from a video...
The Weekly Authority: 💲 Pixel-perfect Black Friday deals
Pixel Black Friday deals, Game Awards nominees, bad news for WoW players in China, Waymo's robotaxi, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 221st edition here, with Google’s Black Friday deals, all the ongoing Twitter drama, bad news for Blizzard gamers in China, and more.
Daily Authority: 😮 FTX CEO tells all
Interview with crypto celebrity Sam Bankman-Fried, Diablo Immortal gaming phones, a massive Eiffel Tower Lego set, and more!. ☔ Happy Friday! Today is one of the dozen or so rainy days we get a year here in Andalucia. I guess I’ll try to enjoy it!. Sam Bankman-Fried spills the...
Anime is the reason I won't switch from Android to iPhone
Over the last decade, I’ve put a lot of time into mobile games. I’ve written guides and videos to help players get better at them, and I’ve even used mobile gaming as a central topic in a university paper. However, it might surprise you that very few games I play are in English — the only language I’m fluent in.
Poll: Do you lock your smartwatch?
Do you have a PIN on your watch or do you prefer to leave it unlocked?. Authentication tech is integral for smartphones, as you’re exposing your personal and financial data if you don’t keep your device locked down. And there’s no shortage of authentication options, such as PIN codes, fingerprint unlock, facial recognition, and more.
What are Personal Heatmaps on Strava?
Check out the paths you've covered, on foot, bike, and more. Fitness tracking is more popular than ever with athletes across the globe logging activity. Strava Heatmaps bring this criss-cross of ground coverage into focus, illuminating the world’s most popular routes and trails. Find out more about Strava’s interactive tools and learn how to see your Personal Heatmap with a Strava membership.
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Nov. 16)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
