As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WLWT 5
Ripley County high school sophomore saves lives of two classmates
OSGOOD, Ind. — When just seconds matter, a southeastern Indiana teen jumped into action, not once but twice. She's credited with saving two classmates in just a matter of weeks!. Savannah Steele is only a sophomore at Jac-Cen-Del High School, and in the past three weeks, she has applied...
Docs: Parent brings gun in front of 70 Taft HS students after child's fight
CPS said an officer took the parent into custody 'without any altercation' after learning they brought a gun onto Taft High School's campus Thursday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help
CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
WDTN
‘A Waltons’ Thanksgiving’ to Premiere on Dayton’s CW
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two actors from “A Waltons’ Thanksgiving” on Dayton’s CW joined us to talk about the upcoming Thanksgiving movie. Logan Shroyer, who plays John Boy, and Teddy Sears, who plays John Walton, joined us to discuss what the soon-to-be holiday classic means to them.
Raleigh News & Observer
8-year-old boy found safe after going missing walking to Kroger, Ohio cops say
UPDATE: Allen Hinton was safely found at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, according to Cincinnati police. It’s unclear where the 8-year-old boy was found. He had went missing on Thursday. Police said he “is safe and healthy.”. The original story is below. Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, are...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
star64.tv
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
Kettering veteran speaks out after helping stop attack on CVG flight to Tampa
KETTERING — A mistake made by TSA agents led to a man taking two box cutters onto a plane out of Cincinnati. News Center 7′s Molly Koweek spoke with a Kettering man who stepped up. Larry Cumberbatch joined the military over two decades ago and had the training...
Fox 19
Multiple coyote attacks in Fairfield, owners recount grisly pet deaths
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield residents are warning pet parents about packs of coyotes they say have killed several dogs and cats in the area. It’s a problem supposedly impacting people across the Tri-State. “It’s pretty sad having to pick up the remains of your dog,” said a man who...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies nearly a week after shooting in Avondale
CINCINNATI — A man has died nearly a week after a shooting in Avondale last weekend. It happened on Saturday around 9:08 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers at the scene found a victim suffering from...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
WLWT 5
3 Cincinnati Public Schools receive false threats Wednesday
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools says three of its high schools received false threats Wednesday morning. CPS says Withrow, Dater and Western Hills high schools all received false threats and the Cincinnati Police Department investigated each. Cincinnati police said officers received a call for an active shooter at Withrow...
King Arthur’s Court Is a Royally Awesome Experience for Cincinnati Kids
A castle-themed toy store, play area, and birthday club? Sign us up! The post King Arthur’s Court Is a Royally Awesome Experience for Cincinnati Kids appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Fairfield; lockdown lifted at nearby schools
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Fairfield on Friday. It happened around 8:50 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive. Officers at the scene found a male victim that had been shot....
WLWT 5
Virus surge shuts down schools, reveals another problem for educators
A virus surge that has been packing pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms is now hitting hard at local schools. So many were sick at Lockland schools, the district decided to close Friday. “They're just out of school. They got a bunch of sickness going around,” said Jerry Bonner, who has...
WKRC
Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger, woman helped him get away
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
WLWT 5
Northwest Local Schools working to deal with overcrowding, uneven enrollment
CINCINNATI — Northwest Local Schools are working around overcrowding and uneven enrollment. During a virtually meeting, Superintendent Darrell Yater said some of the districts schools are at or over capacity. A company that specializes these issues laid out their process for finding solutions for current and future issues. No...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
