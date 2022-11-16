ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help

CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

‘A Waltons’ Thanksgiving’ to Premiere on Dayton’s CW

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two actors from “A Waltons’ Thanksgiving” on Dayton’s CW joined us to talk about the upcoming Thanksgiving movie. Logan Shroyer, who plays John Boy, and Teddy Sears, who plays John Walton, joined us to discuss what the soon-to-be holiday classic means to them.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
star64.tv

Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies nearly a week after shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A man has died nearly a week after a shooting in Avondale last weekend. It happened on Saturday around 9:08 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers at the scene found a victim suffering from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

3 Cincinnati Public Schools receive false threats Wednesday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools says three of its high schools received false threats Wednesday morning. CPS says Withrow, Dater and Western Hills high schools all received false threats and the Cincinnati Police Department investigated each. Cincinnati police said officers received a call for an active shooter at Withrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Virus surge shuts down schools, reveals another problem for educators

A virus surge that has been packing pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms is now hitting hard at local schools. So many were sick at Lockland schools, the district decided to close Friday. “They're just out of school. They got a bunch of sickness going around,” said Jerry Bonner, who has...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Northwest Local Schools working to deal with overcrowding, uneven enrollment

CINCINNATI — Northwest Local Schools are working around overcrowding and uneven enrollment. During a virtually meeting, Superintendent Darrell Yater said some of the districts schools are at or over capacity. A company that specializes these issues laid out their process for finding solutions for current and future issues. No...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
HILLSBORO, OH

