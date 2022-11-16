Read full article on original website
Superheroes swing by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Window washers brightened the day of kids at a children's hospital. The cleaning pros dressed as superheroes Thursday and scaled the side of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital. The superheroes, from Southampton Window Cleaning & Janitorial Services, scaled the six-story building to cheer up the young...
New timeline details emerge in case of Idaho students killings
Giant donates turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks and Schuylkill counties no longer need to worry about providing the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner table. Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township. Employees of the retailer's local stores also volunteered some of...
Aldi opens new South Whitehall store
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a new place to buy groceries in Lehigh County. Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new location in South Whitehall Township on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., not far from Dorney Park. Aldi, which opened its first United...
Taylor Swift ticket troubles draw attention of Pa. AG
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Many Taylor Swift fans who were hoping to score tickets to one of the Berks County-born pop star's concerts next year have been left high and dry in their efforts. The troubles involving Ticketmaster have now drawn the attention of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who...
Democrats win majority in Pa. House
HARRISBURG, Pa. - We now know which party will control the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2023. Republican State Rep. Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato in the tight race for the 151st District Thursday. The win means Democrats have secured the 102 seats needed...
Aetna members will be able to stay in network at LVHN, after 2 sides reach agreement
Patients with Aetna will continue to get in-network care at Lehigh Valley Health Network after the two groups came to an agreement. The agreement, which will allow Aetna Commercial and Medicare members to remain in network, is effective immediately, according to a joint statement from LVHN and Aetna. "Our top...
LVPC takes dim view of Lower Saucon landfill expansion
The proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township is probably going to move forward. Even opponents of the plan say that, after a 4-1 preliminary vote by township council. That did not stop township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon from taking her case against expansion to the Lehigh Valley...
Whitehall tables Pektor plan for another warehouse on former quarry
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night tabled a land development plan for a proposed industrial development. Coplay Quarry LLC and developer Lou Pektor submitted a site plan known as the "Coplay Road Industrial Warehouse Facility." Part of the plan seeks to develop a 151,200-square-foot warehouse at 5102 and 5104 Beekmantown Road.
South Whitehall's Walbert Ave. could get new storage facility
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Planning Commission took a proposed self-storage facility plan under advisement Thursday night at the township building. The proposal, offered by Montar Group LLC, calls for a three-story, 112,800-square-foot self-storage facility with a 16-space parking lot at 3350 and 3354 Walbert Avenue.
'Things are moving in the right direction' at former Dixie Cup building, owner says
WILSON, Pa. - The old Dixie Cup building in Wilson Borough remains unused, but Joseph Reibman said the property off 25th Street is drawing interest. Reibman leads the ownership group for Wilson Park, which owns the 315 S. 24th St. property. The building covers 625,000 square feet and is listed on the LoopNet real estate site at $10 million. That works out to $16 per square foot.
Bigger warehouse proposed for Schantz Road in Upper Macungie
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed warehouse. The proposal calls for a 49,320-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project is in the township's Light Industrial District.
Woman accused of killing Salisbury Twp. roommate headed to trial
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terri Hodel killed her roommate, 37-year-old Tracy Hoffman, as Hoffman was typing up a notice to evict Hodel. The notice listed "smoking pot" as the reason for the eviction. During Hodel's preliminary hearing, Salisbury Township Police testified they went to Hoffman's East Federal...
Wilkes-Barre Twp. police surprised Trump PAC paid bill for extra security at arena rally
Much to the surprise of Wilkes-Barre Twp. Police Chief Will Clark, former President Donald Trump’s political action committee “Save America” paid his bill for extra police and public works overtime for his September rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Save America PAC reimbursed the township after...
