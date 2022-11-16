Read full article on original website
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Square Off Against Emerson In Saturday Doubleheader
LOWELL, Mass. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team will wrap up a Saturday doubleheader at Costello Athletic Center against Emerson College. A win against the Lions would give the River Hawks a 1-0 advantage in the all-time series. It would also keep UMass Lowell undefeated at home so far this year and improve the team's overall record to 4-1 for just the third time in the program's Division I history.
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 13/14 River Hawks Look Ahead to Home-and-Home with No. 7/8 UConn
LOWELL, Mass.—The No. 13/14 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (7-4-0, 4-2-0 Hockey East) caps off their three-game week with a home-and-home series with the No. 7/8 Connecticut Huskies (9-1-3, 6-1-2 HEA) this weekend, Nov. 18-19. The River Hawks host the Huskies on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop, before traveling to the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. for a 3:35 p.m. matinee matchup. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Fall to BU, 63-43, in Home Opener
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (0-3, 0-0 AE) fell in the home opener to the Boston University Terriers (1-2, 0-0 PL) by a score of 63-43 on Wednesday night. Prior to tip-off, the River Hawks held a special moment of silence for the team's Morgan's Message game to support student-athlete mental health.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Top Sacred Heart, 90-81
LOWELL, Mass. – Junior Ayinde Hikim (Washington, D.C.) turned in his first career double-double with a game-high 18 points and a career-high 11 assists to help propel the UMass Lowell men's basketball team (3-1) to a 90-81 victory against Sacred Heart (2-2) on Wednesday. With the decision, the River...
GoRiverHawks.com
Doyle Set for All-American Run at 2022 NCAA XC Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – UMass Lowell cross country senior Kenzie Doyle (Swansea, Mass.) is set to represent the River Hawks alongside the nation's best at the 2022 NCAA Women's Division I Cross Country Championship hosted by Oklahoma State University this Saturday. Doyle qualified for the event as an individual after...
