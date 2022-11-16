LOWELL, Mass. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team will wrap up a Saturday doubleheader at Costello Athletic Center against Emerson College. A win against the Lions would give the River Hawks a 1-0 advantage in the all-time series. It would also keep UMass Lowell undefeated at home so far this year and improve the team's overall record to 4-1 for just the third time in the program's Division I history.

LOWELL, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO