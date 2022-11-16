ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MTA warns holiday gridlock traffic to kick off this week ahead of Thanksgiving

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRr4s_0jCLNjj700

The MTA expects heavy traffic to begin in New York City this week with Thanksgiving right around the corner.

The MTA says there will be 14 gridlock days, starting Nov. 16 until the middle of December.

This means the time when travel will be the busiest and the first gridlock alert day of the season is tomorrow, and the second is Thursday.

AAA says the Belt Parkway is expected to be the third busiest roadway, with an expected 77% increase in drivers during the holiday period.

The Department of Transportation is urging people to use public transit buses, trains and the subway to get around.

There are two more gridlock alert days on the calendar, including Thanksgiving eve and Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts this year to be the third busiest for thanksgiving travel in nearly 20 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

DPW: Gas line replacement work causing traffic delays in Yonkers

Yonkers DPW says gas line replacement work caused traffic backups on Wednesday. Officials warned drivers to avoid Saw Mill River Road between Ashburton and Palmer. Con Edison has been doing a gas line replacement for several weeks, but officials asked drivers to avoid the area due to traffic concerns.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

News 12

120K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy