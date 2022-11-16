MTA warns holiday gridlock traffic to kick off this week ahead of Thanksgiving

The MTA expects heavy traffic to begin in New York City this week with Thanksgiving right around the corner.

The MTA says there will be 14 gridlock days, starting Nov. 16 until the middle of December.

This means the time when travel will be the busiest and the first gridlock alert day of the season is tomorrow, and the second is Thursday.

AAA says the Belt Parkway is expected to be the third busiest roadway, with an expected 77% increase in drivers during the holiday period.

The Department of Transportation is urging people to use public transit buses, trains and the subway to get around.

There are two more gridlock alert days on the calendar, including Thanksgiving eve and Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts this year to be the third busiest for thanksgiving travel in nearly 20 years.