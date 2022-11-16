Northern New Jersey sees first snowfall of the season

Winter is coming! At least this was true for parts of northern New Jersey on Tuesday.

New Jersey saw wet weather for most of the evening. While most of the Garden State simply saw rain and wind, parts of northern New jersey saw some snowflakes.

Towns like Wantage and Highpoint actually saw slightly over 1 inch of snow. This snow mostly stuck to some of the colder surfaces.

The wet weather is expected to last into early Wednesday morning, but any snow accumulation should be limited.