MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood traveled to top-seeded Many, but the Tigers’ defense was too tough. Many has not given up a point on defense since October 13, and the Tigers defeat the Rams, 21-0. Winnfield stepped up in class to take on Patterson. The Lumberjacks end the Tigers season with a 36-12 win.

RICHWOOD, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO