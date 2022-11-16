Read full article on original website
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau School District Holds Discussion on Possible Restructuring, Consolidation
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — School leaders in Wausau held the first of two community open houses on the possible restructuring and consolidation of the district’s schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says after months of focus group-like discussions with residents and several discussions at the board level,...
95.5 FM WIFC
City of Schofield Finalizing Agreement With SC Swiderski for City Hall Property
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The City of Schofield is closing in on a development agreement with SC Swiderski for new apartments and condos at the soon-to-be-vacated City Hall site. The Community Development Authority met Thursday to go over two different options for how to situate the development on the...
Wausau committee waits on parks rule change, while police seek direction on enforcement
City leaders will wait to hear more information on homelessness outreach efforts before deciding on a proposed ordinance change that would prohibit leaving personal items in parks, a measure that brought sharp criticism from advocates serving unhoused residents. The proposed ordinance change would come with a penalty, which some critics...
95.5 FM WIFC
First Student Bus Company To Fix Route Problems
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Families across Wausau have experienced delays and even route cancellations since this school year began, but that may change. Those delays are due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, and now the Wausau school district’s bus company, First Student, is apologizing. First Student...
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
95.5 FM WIFC
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
Wausau Police Department issues overnight parking reminder as winter approaches
The Wausau Police Department issued a reminder of overnight parking this winter on their Facebook page:. As the snow begins to fly, it’s good to remind ourselves on what the rules are for overnight parking in the City of Wausau, as well as Snow Emergency Rules. – Year-Round Parking...
Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant
95.5 FM WIFC
House Fire on Wausau’s West Side
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The Wausau Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on the city’s west side at 11th Avenue near Thomas Street. First responders arrived around 8 AM to flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure. Damage to the home appears to be extensive.
UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home
Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
onfocus.news
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21
A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Man with a Knife
The Marshfield Police Department responded to reports of a man with a knife. An anonymous caller had called to report a man walking around the building with a knife in his hand and knocking on people's doors. Additionally, a caller reported a man acting bizarre and holding a knife in a parking lot in the 1500 block of W. McMillian Street.
wearegreenbay.com
SUV collides with fuel tanker in northern Wisconsin, slippery roads a possible factor
LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – An SUV reportedly lost control and crashed into a fuel tanker due to slippery road conditions in northern Wisconsin on Wednesday. According to Pine Lake Fire Rescue, the incident happened just north of Rhinelander on HWY 17, north of Poplar Road. Officials say that...
95.5 FM WIFC
New restaurant owners to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”
cwbradio.com
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
