What About Flagler Beach’s One Hold-Out Against Dune Fix? County Says December Deadline Will Be Met.

Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. As Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed was being interviewed after a special meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission concluded Monday, the state Department of Transportation’s Ron Meade walked by him, flashed him the thumbs-up sign, and asked him: “December 31? Are we good?” Hadeed flashed him a thumbs up back.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach Holiday Guide-What's Happening Locally for the Holidays

Tis the season for holiday cheer and we have it all right here! From Santa sightings to holiday decorations to parades, every holiday event from Ormond Beach to Edgewater will be listed in this guide and will be updated frequently so you don't miss a single one! Make sure to save this list and check it twice! (Click on each link in red for more details).
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit

The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
PALM COAST, FL
Flagler Beach assessing aftermath of storms to beach erosion, A1A

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — When it comes to A1A and the dunes just east of the state highway in Flagler Beach, vulnerable is an understatement. Previous storms have eroded the dunes and damaged or closed the road. Ian threatened, but for the most part, the road held. However, Nicole just weeks later, with her ferocious storm surge, ate into the road forcing a temporary closure while repairs were done.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Newsy Nuggets: Storm damages beachfront restaurant, a new Tornatore podcast, and dispatches from the districts of Milk, SoDo and Audubon Park

Chases on the Beach, the New Smyrna Beach mainstay, sustained major damage in last week’s storm. Ironically, the bar and restaurant had closed at the end of October to undergo renovations. A post on its Facebook page said: “We are devastated as we look at the photos of what was once the deck. Since we still in the beginning of our remodel process, we will keep everyone updated on what the future looks like for Chases on the Beach.”
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
FCSO works with multiple agencies to track down distraction theft suspects

Two men who worked together in a distraction theft at a grocery story in Palm Coast are thought to be part theft crimes across the United States. The two men and their vehicle were identified through security camera footage after having stolen a women's phone and wallet from her purse while one man distracted her; this occurred on Oct. 29, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was later stopped in Georgia on Oct. 31, and Flagler County Sheriff Office detectives were able to identify the men through information gained at the traffic stop.
PALM COAST, FL
Waterfront Park Construction Enhancements to Begin This Week

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access through a floating dock for a launch area. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s most treasured parks.
PALM COAST, FL
Orlando weather forecast: Cold front arrives in Central Florida, but how long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Dry. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty north winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from north to south today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well. Otherwise, weather locally today looks fantastic.
ORLANDO, FL

