Chases on the Beach, the New Smyrna Beach mainstay, sustained major damage in last week’s storm. Ironically, the bar and restaurant had closed at the end of October to undergo renovations. A post on its Facebook page said: “We are devastated as we look at the photos of what was once the deck. Since we still in the beginning of our remodel process, we will keep everyone updated on what the future looks like for Chases on the Beach.”

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO