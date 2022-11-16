ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, WY

pcrecordtimes.com

Public Notice No. 11326

The Platte County Predatory Animal Board will hold a public meeting on. Monday, December 5, 2022, 6:00 p.m. Directors of the board representing livestock interests will be elected at this meeting. Budget for 2023 will be addressed. For more information, contact Platte County Predatory Animal Control Board. Mic Burr, President:...
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
Branding Iron Online

Wyoming elects first black sheriff; Aaron Applehans

After 132 years of statehood, Wyoming has elected its first black sheriff, Aaron Applehans, to serve Albany County. Sheriff Applehans is returning to office after his interim appointment in 2021, with hopes to change the culture of Laramie’s law enforcement with new progressive policies. Applehans won a tight race...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/14/22–11/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

